Eddie Edwards will take on W. Morrissey in a rematch from their Slammiversary encounter, with the added stipulation that it will be a hardcore match.

A match has been added to the lineup for IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming Homecoming event.

Hardcore Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming

Knockouts Championship Match Scheduled For NWA Empowerrr Event

During the most recent IMPACT Wrestling episode, Mickie James confronted the current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who agreed to defend the title against an opponent still to be[...] Jul 23 - During the most recent IMPACT Wrestling episode, Mickie James confronted the current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who agreed to defend the title against an opponent still to be[...]

Daniel Bryan Pulled From WWE 2K22

Amidst the rumors that Daniel Bryan may be done with WWE, there's another sign that seems to hint that this is true. WWE has apparently sent out a memo to the teams working on their upcoming WWE 2K22[...] Jul 23 - Amidst the rumors that Daniel Bryan may be done with WWE, there's another sign that seems to hint that this is true. WWE has apparently sent out a memo to the teams working on their upcoming WWE 2K22[...]

Mark Henry On If He Will Wrestle One Final Match In AEW

Mark Henry has always discussed a desire for one more match and it looks as if that final match will take place inside an AEW ring. During an interview with Battleground Podcast, he discussed if he&r[...] Jul 23 - Mark Henry has always discussed a desire for one more match and it looks as if that final match will take place inside an AEW ring. During an interview with Battleground Podcast, he discussed if he&r[...]

Location of WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Event Changing?

WWE is set to host NXT TakeOver 36 event on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. However, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Obse[...] Jul 23 - WWE is set to host NXT TakeOver 36 event on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. However, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Obse[...]

WWE Reportedly Keen To Bring Back Braun Strowman

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was released from his WWE contract on June 2, 2021, alongside Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, Lana, and Santana Garrett. His release came as a sh[...] Jul 23 - Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was released from his WWE contract on June 2, 2021, alongside Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, Lana, and Santana Garrett. His release came as a sh[...]

Update On CM Punk Joining AEW

CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW is currently one of the biggest stories right now and everybody is clamoring for details about when he might appear for the promotion. On the Wrestling Observer F[...] Jul 23 - CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW is currently one of the biggest stories right now and everybody is clamoring for details about when he might appear for the promotion. On the Wrestling Observer F[...]

Tonight's WWE SmackDown Almost Thrown Into Jeopardy

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was almost thrown into some jeopardy earlier today when the giant video wall and part of the stage collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. ahead of the Rolling Loud rap festiv[...] Jul 23 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown was almost thrown into some jeopardy earlier today when the giant video wall and part of the stage collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. ahead of the Rolling Loud rap festiv[...]

AEW Dynamite Draws 1.1 million Viewers, 18-49 Demo Increases

The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest - Night 2 is in. The 2-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 1.148 viewers, which is up from the 1.025 viewers the show previously drew last week. The[...] Jul 22 - The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest - Night 2 is in. The 2-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 1.148 viewers, which is up from the 1.025 viewers the show previously drew last week. The[...]

David Arquette, Jungleboy and Other Wrestlers Slated For This Sunday's Celebrity Family Feud

Professional wrestling and game shows are no strangers to each other. From Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon appearing on Nickelodeon's Double Dare, to Brian Kendrick's appearance on The Price is Right[...] Jul 22 - Professional wrestling and game shows are no strangers to each other. From Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon appearing on Nickelodeon's Double Dare, to Brian Kendrick's appearance on The Price is Right[...]

Thunder Rosa Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Despite being a staple of AEW television for the past year, Thunder Rosa has been part of the company as a crossover deal with the NWA. No longer is that the case, as AEW has announced that Thunder R[...] Jul 22 - Despite being a staple of AEW television for the past year, Thunder Rosa has been part of the company as a crossover deal with the NWA. No longer is that the case, as AEW has announced that Thunder R[...]

Today's [7/22] WWE NXT UK Lineup

Today's edition of WWE NXT UK on Peacock and the WWE Network has the following scheduled. An update on WALTER vs. Ilja Dragonuv II due to WALTER’s hand injury NXT UK Tag Team Championship Ma[...] Jul 22 - Today's edition of WWE NXT UK on Peacock and the WWE Network has the following scheduled. An update on WALTER vs. Ilja Dragonuv II due to WALTER’s hand injury NXT UK Tag Team Championship Ma[...]

AEW Applies For "The First Dance" Trademark

All Elite Wrestling has applied for a trademark of "The First Dance" under the umbrella of entertainment services. The filing reads... Mark For: THE FIRST DANCE trademark registration is intended [...] Jul 22 - All Elite Wrestling has applied for a trademark of "The First Dance" under the umbrella of entertainment services. The filing reads... Mark For: THE FIRST DANCE trademark registration is intended [...]

The Rock Is Reportedly Returning To WWE At Survivor Series 2021

Andrew Zarian of the Man Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that The Rock is scheduled for the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November which will be celebrating his 25th anniversary since his deb[...] Jul 22 - Andrew Zarian of the Man Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that The Rock is scheduled for the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November which will be celebrating his 25th anniversary since his deb[...]

WWE Planning To Hold A Queen of the Ring Tournament This Year

Wrestling Inc is reporting that WWE is set to hold their first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament this year. Not much is known about the tournament right now, but the website will have more details soo[...] Jul 22 - Wrestling Inc is reporting that WWE is set to hold their first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament this year. Not much is known about the tournament right now, but the website will have more details soo[...]

Jay White Set For This Week’s IMPACT On AXS

IMPACT has announced that NJPW superstar and current IWGP NEVER Openweight champion Jay White will be on this week’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. White made a surprise cameo at this past weeken[...] Jul 22 - IMPACT has announced that NJPW superstar and current IWGP NEVER Openweight champion Jay White will be on this week’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. White made a surprise cameo at this past weeken[...]

IMPACT Knockout Announces Departure From Company

Former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan has announced she is leaving IMPACT Wrestling. Hogan was one-half of Fire N’ Flava alongside Tasha Steelz. They lost the IMPACT Knockouts Ta[...] Jul 22 - Former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan has announced she is leaving IMPACT Wrestling. Hogan was one-half of Fire N’ Flava alongside Tasha Steelz. They lost the IMPACT Knockouts Ta[...]

Booker T Reacts To Daniel Bryan Reportedly Signing With AEW

The news that Daniel Bryan has reportedly signed a contract with AEW has the wrestling world talking. On the most recent episode of his podcast, Booker T commented on the rumor and discussed Bryan jo[...] Jul 22 - The news that Daniel Bryan has reportedly signed a contract with AEW has the wrestling world talking. On the most recent episode of his podcast, Booker T commented on the rumor and discussed Bryan jo[...]

SPOILERS: WWE NXT Results For August 3, 2021 Episode

WWE taped the August 3rd, 2021 edition of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday night. This episode will air on the SyFy network due to Olympic coverage airing on USA Network for the next c[...] Jul 22 - WWE taped the August 3rd, 2021 edition of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday night. This episode will air on the SyFy network due to Olympic coverage airing on USA Network for the next c[...]

The Velveteen Dream Pulled From Indy Show Due To Complaints

Former WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was due to make his first non-WWE appearance since he was released. We reported recently that Clark was set for the Superstars of Wr[...] Jul 22 - Former WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was due to make his first non-WWE appearance since he was released. We reported recently that Clark was set for the Superstars of Wr[...]

WWE SummerSlam 2021 To Air Live In Movie Theaters

WWE issued the following: SUMMERSLAM® TO AIR LIVE IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Iconic Events Rele[...] Jul 22 - WWE issued the following: SUMMERSLAM® TO AIR LIVE IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Iconic Events Rele[...]

Lance Archer Wins IWGP United States Championship On AEW Dynamite

In the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a Texas Death Match concluded this week’s episode on TNT. During the match, Moxley was stabbed by a fork and then put through a barbed wire table [...] Jul 21 - In the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a Texas Death Match concluded this week’s episode on TNT. During the match, Moxley was stabbed by a fork and then put through a barbed wire table [...]

Big Update On Daniel Bryan Possibly Signing With AEW

We reported earlier via Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. In an update from Haynes, Bryan’s AEW debu[...] Jul 21 - We reported earlier via Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. In an update from Haynes, Bryan’s AEW debu[...]

SPOILER: Injured Wrestling Returns During WWE NXT Television Tapings

Ridge Holland, who had been recovering a leg injury since the fall of 2020 made his return to WWE NXT during today's tapings. Holland came to the ring after a tag team match between Timothy Thatcher [...] Jul 21 - Ridge Holland, who had been recovering a leg injury since the fall of 2020 made his return to WWE NXT during today's tapings. Holland came to the ring after a tag team match between Timothy Thatcher [...]