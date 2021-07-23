Knockouts Championship Match Scheduled For NWA Empowerrr Event
Posted By: Joe West on Jul 23, 2021
During the most recent IMPACT Wrestling episode, Mickie James confronted the current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who agreed to defend the title against an opponent still to be announced at the NWA Empowerrr event.
With that being added, here is the updated card for the event (which will broadcast on 8/28).
Kamille (c) vs. TBA (NWA World Women’s Title)
TBA vs. TBA (NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles)
NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. TBA (Impact Knockouts Title)
Who do you think will be the challenger?
