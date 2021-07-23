Daniel Bryan Pulled From WWE 2K22

Amidst the rumors that Daniel Bryan may be done with WWE, there's another sign that seems to hint that this is true.

WWE has apparently sent out a memo to the teams working on their upcoming WWE 2K22 video game informing them not to include Daniel Bryan in the upcoming game.

It's also worth noting that Dave Meltzer has claimed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the American Dragon and All Elite Wrestling have been in talks for months. The report claims that Bryan had considered going back to WWE, but being able to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling was something that he wanted and can't attain in WWE.

There were also reports recently of Nick Khan trying to secure a NJPW/WWE relationship that ultimately didn't happen.