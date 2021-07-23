Mark Henry On If He Will Wrestle One Final Match In AEW

Mark Henry has always discussed a desire for one more match and it looks as if that final match will take place inside an AEW ring.

During an interview with Battleground Podcast, he discussed if he’ll ever compete in the ring for AEW.

"Well, it’s definitely gonna happen in AEW. It’s not going to be anytime soon, I think. I want to be 100%. I am still nursing injuries from 4 years ago. The wrestling business is a tough business, it’s not meant for everybody. Being in my home state, it would be cool to be able to do that, but not at this current time."