Location of WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Event Changing?

The WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, August 21 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

However, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the location of the event could change. Meltzer speculated it could move toLas Vegas where they could have between 5,000 to 10,000 fans attend.

WWE is set to host NXT TakeOver 36 event on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

» More News From This Feed

Hardcore Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming

A match has been added to the lineup for IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming Homecoming event. Eddie Edwards will take on W. Morrissey in a rematch from thei[...] Jul 23 - A match has been added to the lineup for IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming Homecoming event. Eddie Edwards will take on W. Morrissey in a rematch from thei[...]

Knockouts Championship Match Scheduled For NWA Empowerrr Event

During the most recent IMPACT Wrestling episode, Mickie James confronted the current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who agreed t[...] Jul 23 - During the most recent IMPACT Wrestling episode, Mickie James confronted the current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who agreed t[...]

Daniel Bryan Pulled From WWE 2K22

Amidst the rumors that Daniel Bryan may be done with WWE, there's another sign that seems to hint that this is true. WWE has apparently sent out a me[...] Jul 23 - Amidst the rumors that Daniel Bryan may be done with WWE, there's another sign that seems to hint that this is true. WWE has apparently sent out a me[...]

Mark Henry On If He Will Wrestle One Final Match In AEW

Mark Henry has always discussed a desire for one more match and it looks as if that final match will take place inside an AEW ring. During an intervi[...] Jul 23 - Mark Henry has always discussed a desire for one more match and it looks as if that final match will take place inside an AEW ring. During an intervi[...]

Location of WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Event Changing?

WWE is set to host NXT TakeOver 36 event on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. However, according to Dave M[...] Jul 23 - WWE is set to host NXT TakeOver 36 event on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. However, according to Dave M[...]

WWE Reportedly Keen To Bring Back Braun Strowman

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was released from his WWE contract on June 2, 2021, alongside Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, L[...] Jul 23 - Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was released from his WWE contract on June 2, 2021, alongside Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, L[...]

Update On CM Punk Joining AEW

CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW is currently one of the biggest stories right now and everybody is clamoring for details about when he might appe[...] Jul 23 - CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW is currently one of the biggest stories right now and everybody is clamoring for details about when he might appe[...]

Tonight's WWE SmackDown Almost Thrown Into Jeopardy

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was almost thrown into some jeopardy earlier today when the giant video wall and part of the stage collapsed at Hard Rock Stad[...] Jul 23 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown was almost thrown into some jeopardy earlier today when the giant video wall and part of the stage collapsed at Hard Rock Stad[...]

AEW Dynamite Draws 1.1 million Viewers, 18-49 Demo Increases

The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest - Night 2 is in. The 2-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 1.148 viewers, which is up from the 1.0[...] Jul 22 - The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest - Night 2 is in. The 2-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 1.148 viewers, which is up from the 1.0[...]

David Arquette, Jungleboy and Other Wrestlers Slated For This Sunday's Celebrity Family Feud

Professional wrestling and game shows are no strangers to each other. From Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon appearing on Nickelodeon's Double Dare, to[...] Jul 22 - Professional wrestling and game shows are no strangers to each other. From Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon appearing on Nickelodeon's Double Dare, to[...]

Thunder Rosa Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Despite being a staple of AEW television for the past year, Thunder Rosa has been part of the company as a crossover deal with the NWA. No longer is [...] Jul 22 - Despite being a staple of AEW television for the past year, Thunder Rosa has been part of the company as a crossover deal with the NWA. No longer is [...]

Today's [7/22] WWE NXT UK Lineup

Today's edition of WWE NXT UK on Peacock and the WWE Network has the following scheduled. An update on WALTER vs. Ilja Dragonuv II due to WALTER&rs[...] Jul 22 - Today's edition of WWE NXT UK on Peacock and the WWE Network has the following scheduled. An update on WALTER vs. Ilja Dragonuv II due to WALTER&rs[...]

AEW Applies For "The First Dance" Trademark

All Elite Wrestling has applied for a trademark of "The First Dance" under the umbrella of entertainment services. The filing reads... Mark For: T[...] Jul 22 - All Elite Wrestling has applied for a trademark of "The First Dance" under the umbrella of entertainment services. The filing reads... Mark For: T[...]

The Rock Is Reportedly Returning To WWE At Survivor Series 2021

Andrew Zarian of the Man Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that The Rock is scheduled for the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November which will[...] Jul 22 - Andrew Zarian of the Man Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that The Rock is scheduled for the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November which will[...]

WWE Planning To Hold A Queen of the Ring Tournament This Year

Wrestling Inc is reporting that WWE is set to hold their first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament this year. Not much is known about the tournament rig[...] Jul 22 - Wrestling Inc is reporting that WWE is set to hold their first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament this year. Not much is known about the tournament rig[...]

Jay White Set For This Week’s IMPACT On AXS

IMPACT has announced that NJPW superstar and current IWGP NEVER Openweight champion Jay White will be on this week’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV[...] Jul 22 - IMPACT has announced that NJPW superstar and current IWGP NEVER Openweight champion Jay White will be on this week’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV[...]

IMPACT Knockout Announces Departure From Company

Former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan has announced she is leaving IMPACT Wrestling. Hogan was one-half of Fire N’ Flava alongsi[...] Jul 22 - Former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan has announced she is leaving IMPACT Wrestling. Hogan was one-half of Fire N’ Flava alongsi[...]

Booker T Reacts To Daniel Bryan Reportedly Signing With AEW

The news that Daniel Bryan has reportedly signed a contract with AEW has the wrestling world talking. On the most recent episode of his podcast, Book[...] Jul 22 - The news that Daniel Bryan has reportedly signed a contract with AEW has the wrestling world talking. On the most recent episode of his podcast, Book[...]

SPOILERS: WWE NXT Results For August 3, 2021 Episode

WWE taped the August 3rd, 2021 edition of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday night. This episode will air on the SyFy network due to Oly[...] Jul 22 - WWE taped the August 3rd, 2021 edition of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday night. This episode will air on the SyFy network due to Oly[...]

The Velveteen Dream Pulled From Indy Show Due To Complaints

Former WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was due to make his first non-WWE appearance since he was released. We reported re[...] Jul 22 - Former WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was due to make his first non-WWE appearance since he was released. We reported re[...]

WWE SummerSlam 2021 To Air Live In Movie Theaters

WWE issued the following: SUMMERSLAM® TO AIR LIVE IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2021 &ndash[...] Jul 22 - WWE issued the following: SUMMERSLAM® TO AIR LIVE IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2021 &ndash[...]

Lance Archer Wins IWGP United States Championship On AEW Dynamite

In the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a Texas Death Match concluded this week’s episode on TNT. During the match, Moxley was stabbed b[...] Jul 21 - In the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a Texas Death Match concluded this week’s episode on TNT. During the match, Moxley was stabbed b[...]

Big Update On Daniel Bryan Possibly Signing With AEW

We reported earlier via Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.[...] Jul 21 - We reported earlier via Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.[...]

SPOILER: Injured Wrestling Returns During WWE NXT Television Tapings

Ridge Holland, who had been recovering a leg injury since the fall of 2020 made his return to WWE NXT during today's tapings. Holland came to the rin[...] Jul 21 - Ridge Holland, who had been recovering a leg injury since the fall of 2020 made his return to WWE NXT during today's tapings. Holland came to the rin[...]