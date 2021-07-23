WWE Reportedly Keen To Bring Back Braun Strowman

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was released from his WWE contract on June 2, 2021, alongside Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, Lana, and Santana Garrett. His release came as a shock to many and the reason cited for his release was due to budget cuts due to a lucrative contract.

In an update, Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE could be interested to bring back Strowman, 'There is interest in bringing Strowman back especially after recent AEW signings'

Would you like to see Braun Strowman back on WWE television?