Update On CM Punk Joining AEW

CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW is currently one of the biggest stories right now and everybody is clamoring for details about when he might appear for the promotion.

On the Wrestling Observer Forum, Dave Meltzer confirmed both sides are in talks and if he hasn't signed a contract they have some kind of agreement in place.

Meltzer revealed there have been "talks about certain dates" with Punk, which could mean that he will sign with the company imminently.

Meltzer added, "Things going on behind the scenes as far as talks about certain dates and such make me think if this isn’t signed, they have an understanding and unless a blow up, it’s happening.."

The AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5 looks to be the most likely event for Punk to debut with the company.