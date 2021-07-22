SPOILERS: WWE NXT Results For August 3, 2021 Episode

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE taped the August 3rd, 2021 edition of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday night. This episode will air on the SyFy network due to Olympic coverage airing on USA Network for the next couple of weeks.

Check out the SPOILERS below courtesy of Jay Reddick:

- Ridge Holland (w/Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan) squashes Ikemen Jiro. Pete Dunne cuts a promo on Ciampa/Thatcher

- Backstage segment: Indi Hartwell gets a gift…a drawing from Dexter Lumis. She is touched, Gargano and LeRae are upset. Sets up Gargano vs. Lumis…if Johnny wins, Lumis must stop chasing Hartwell. Coming up later tonight.

- Roderick Strong d. Bobby Fish. A long match, and fittingly great for two guys who know each other so well.

- LA Knight and Cameron Grimes vs. Grizzled Young Veterans. Knight walks out on Grimes, who fights valiantly but loses. Really fun match and angle. Ted DiBiase comes to the ring, consoles Grimes and leaves with him.

- Trey Baxter d. Joe Gacy. Really good work for an exhausted crowd.

- Hit Row (w/o Swerve) d. Legado (w/o Escobar) via DQ when Escobar (on the outside) used a chair. Afterward, they attacked Swerve Scott with a chair until HR recovered. Either a 6-man or Swerve vs. Escobar is the obvious direction.

- Karrion Kross promo…Samoa Joe comes out to confront him but is held back by security. Joe beats up several guards but Kross checks out, leaving Joe frustrated.

- Gargano vs. Lumis, dubbed “Love Her or Lose Her,” is next. Gargano d. Lumis with one final beat to the outside and another to the inside. Indi starts to leave distraught, then runs in to kiss Lumis, the two make out in the ring and leave together.