The Velveteen Dream Pulled From Indy Show Due To Complaints
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2021
Former WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was due to make his first non-WWE appearance since he was released.
We reported recently that Clark was set for the Superstars of Wrestling Federation’s Home Sweet show on September 11, 2021.
However, the promoter and owner of the promotion Rob Fury issued a statement revealing Clark was pulled from the show due to complaints.
"Tonight we announced Velveteen Dream would be appearing at our Home Sweet Home event. I believe any man can be slandered and have been through other situations in my life unrelated but untrue. After careful consideration, Dream has been removed."
The complaints stem from the fact Dream has been alleged to have had inappropriate contact with minors on social media.
