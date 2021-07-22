WWE SummerSlam 2021 To Air Live In Movie Theaters

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
SUMMERSLAM® TO AIR LIVE IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER
STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Iconic Events Releasing today announced a new partnership that brings SummerSlam, WWE’s biggest event of 2021, to movie theaters nationwide for the first time. The event will air live on Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium, and the first time it will be held at an NFL venue.
“Iconic Events Releasing is proud to be in partnership with WWE to bring their incredible brand to movie theaters coast to coast,” said Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell. “SummerSlam is a marquee event that demands to be seen on the big screen, with big sound, in an auditorium full of excited fans.”
Iconic Events Releasing brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theaters as special limited engagement events, so that fans can gather together to watch their favorites on the big screen. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, music and comedy specials, stand-up comedy events, award-winning television specials, Broadway productions, exciting holiday specials, family events, live events for album releases, rock concerts, and music docs that celebrate diversity.
Iconic’s national theater network represents the country’s preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating to ensure families can enjoy a night out watching SummerSlam live in their local movie theater.
Tickets to see SummerSlam live in theaters are on sale now at local theater box offices and at wweliveintheaters.com.About WWEWWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, results of operations and financial condition; entering, maintaining and renewing major distribution agreements; a rapidly evolving media landscape; WWE Network (including the risk that we are unable to attract, retain and renew subscribers); our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; the possibility of a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; the continued importance of key performers and the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and greater financial resources or marketplace presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets including possible disruptions and reputational risks; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events including without limitation, claims alleging traumatic brain injury; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or complementary businesses and/or strategic investments; our computer systems and online operations; privacy norms and regulations; a possible decline in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our indebtedness including our convertible notes; litigation; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance, which could adversely affect our stock; Vincent K. McMahon exercises control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock; a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could lower our stock price; and the volatility of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and historical and projected cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date made and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
Jul 22 - The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest - Night 2 is in. The 2-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 1.148 viewers, which is up from the 1.025 viewers the show previously drew last week. The[...]
Jul 22 - Professional wrestling and game shows are no strangers to each other. From Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon appearing on Nickelodeon's Double Dare, to Brian Kendrick's appearance on The Price is Right[...]
Jul 22
Thunder Rosa Signs With All Elite Wrestling Despite being a staple of AEW television for the past year, Thunder Rosa has been part of the company as a crossover deal with the NWA. No longer is that the case, as AEW has announced that Thunder R[...]
Jul 22 - Despite being a staple of AEW television for the past year, Thunder Rosa has been part of the company as a crossover deal with the NWA. No longer is that the case, as AEW has announced that Thunder R[...]
Jul 22
Today's [7/22] WWE NXT UK Lineup Today's edition of WWE NXT UK on Peacock and the WWE Network has the following scheduled. An update on WALTER vs. Ilja Dragonuv II due to WALTER’s hand injury NXT UK Tag Team Championship Ma[...]
Jul 22 - Today's edition of WWE NXT UK on Peacock and the WWE Network has the following scheduled. An update on WALTER vs. Ilja Dragonuv II due to WALTER’s hand injury NXT UK Tag Team Championship Ma[...]
Jul 22
AEW Applies For "The First Dance" Trademark All Elite Wrestling has applied for a trademark of "The First Dance" under the umbrella of entertainment services. The filing reads... Mark For: THE FIRST DANCE trademark registration is intended [...]
Jul 22 - All Elite Wrestling has applied for a trademark of "The First Dance" under the umbrella of entertainment services. The filing reads... Mark For: THE FIRST DANCE trademark registration is intended [...]
Jul 22 - Andrew Zarian of the Man Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that The Rock is scheduled for the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November which will be celebrating his 25th anniversary since his deb[...]
Jul 22 - Wrestling Inc is reporting that WWE is set to hold their first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament this year. Not much is known about the tournament right now, but the website will have more details soo[...]
Jul 22
Jay White Set For This Week’s IMPACT On AXS IMPACT has announced that NJPW superstar and current IWGP NEVER Openweight champion Jay White will be on this week’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. White made a surprise cameo at this past weeken[...]
Jul 22 - IMPACT has announced that NJPW superstar and current IWGP NEVER Openweight champion Jay White will be on this week’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. White made a surprise cameo at this past weeken[...]
Jul 22
IMPACT Knockout Announces Departure From Company Former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan has announced she is leaving IMPACT Wrestling. Hogan was one-half of Fire N’ Flava alongside Tasha Steelz. They lost the IMPACT Knockouts Ta[...]
Jul 22 - Former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan has announced she is leaving IMPACT Wrestling. Hogan was one-half of Fire N’ Flava alongside Tasha Steelz. They lost the IMPACT Knockouts Ta[...]
Jul 22 - The news that Daniel Bryan has reportedly signed a contract with AEW has the wrestling world talking. On the most recent episode of his podcast, Booker T commented on the rumor and discussed Bryan jo[...]
Jul 22 - WWE taped the August 3rd, 2021 edition of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday night. This episode will air on the SyFy network due to Olympic coverage airing on USA Network for the next c[...]
Jul 22 - Former WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was due to make his first non-WWE appearance since he was released. We reported recently that Clark was set for the Superstars of Wr[...]
Jul 21 - In the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a Texas Death Match concluded this week’s episode on TNT. During the match, Moxley was stabbed by a fork and then put through a barbed wire table [...]
Jul 21 - We reported earlier via Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. In an update from Haynes, Bryan’s AEW debu[...]
Jul 21 - Ridge Holland, who had been recovering a leg injury since the fall of 2020 made his return to WWE NXT during today's tapings. Holland came to the ring after a tag team match between Timothy Thatcher [...]
Jul 21 - AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s Fight for the Fallen on TNT. Check out the card below: - Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage No Disqualification- FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz- Chr[...]
Jul 21 - Chris Jericho will bring back his 'Painmaker' gimmick for his match next week against Nick Gage it was revealed on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. At the start of the show, MJF announced that Jericho [...]
Jul 21
Chavo Guerrero Debuts On AEW Dynamite During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo told the fans that he has a major surprise. Chavo Guerrero was announced as Andrade’s new Executive Consultant. Guerrero took to the mic[...]
Jul 21 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo told the fans that he has a major surprise. Chavo Guerrero was announced as Andrade’s new Executive Consultant. Guerrero took to the mic[...]
Jul 21 - WWE taped the July 27 edition of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday. During the taping, it was announced that Samoa Joe will be returning to go up against Karrion Kross opponent for the[...]
Jul 21 - Chris Jericho defeated Shawn Spears on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in his first labor out of five. During the match, Jericho was aided by Sammy Guevara after MJF tried to interfere. Following the match[...]
Jul 21 - We reported yesterday that WWE has no internal plans to bring Daniel Bryan back to the company following the recent expiry of his contract. In an update, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net is reporting t[...]
Jul 21 - Few announcers in professional wrestling history have been as polarizing as WWE mainstay Michael Cole. Cole appeared on Pat McAfee's show and discussed where he feels he ranks against some iconic com[...]
Jul 21 - Former WWE star Aiden English is now taking indy bookings--- but his name has left some fans confused. The Drama King took to Twitter to explain what the situation with is his new post-WWE ring name.[...]
Jul 21 - Former WWE Diva Victoria appeared on Taylor Wilde's "Wilde On" podcast and discussed her appearance in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, as well as her Grown Ass Women (GAW) Podcast. “I still fe[...]