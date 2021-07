We've got a Monster Mash here: New #IWGP US Champion @LanceHoyt toe-to-toe with @Hiku_Leo of the #BulletClub ! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4nKDPzuZ5L

Archer went on to win the IWGP United States Championship and will now defend against Hikuleo (Haku’s son) on next week’s Dynamite on TNT.

During the match, Moxley was stabbed by a fork and then put through a barbed wire table on the outside of the ring.

In the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a Texas Death Match concluded this week’s episode on TNT.

Lance Archer Wins IWGP United States Championship On AEW Dynamite

Big Update On Daniel Bryan Possibly Signing With AEW

SPOILER: Injured Wrestling Returns During WWE NXT Television Tapings

AEW Announces A Number Of Matches For Fight For For The Fallen

'The Painmaker' Chris Jericho To Appear On AEW Dynamite Next Week

Chavo Guerrero Debuts On AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe Returning To Wrestle At WWE NXT TakeOver 36

Nick Gage To Go Up Against Chris Jericho Next Week On AEW Dynamite

Daniel Bryan Has Reported Signed A Contract With AEW

Michael Cole: "I think I’m the greatest ever when it comes to running a show."

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English Reveals New Ring Name Going Forward

Victoria On Royal Rumble Appearance and Her Podcast

Mark Henry Explains Why He Joined AEW

Britt Baker Wants To Be On Dancing With The Stars

Malakai Black On What Went Wrong With His WWE Run

Jah-C Says He Wants To Be The CM Punk of Jersey Championship Wrestling

Matt Hardy Tweets A Playful Jab At WWE's Booking of Karrion Kross

Velvet Sky Believes Upcoming NWA Empowerrr Event Will Be A Good Opportunity For Women's Wrestling

Updated Lineup For Tonight's [7/21] AEW Dynamite

Mark Henry Shares High Praise For Ricky Starks and Ethan Page

Eddie Kingston On Who He Believes Is The Future of AEW

AEW Reveals New Title Belt For Elite GM Invitational Tournament

CM Punk Is Reportedly In Talks With AEW

Producers Revealed For WWE Money In The Bank Match

