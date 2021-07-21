Big Update On Daniel Bryan Possibly Signing With AEW

We reported earlier via Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

In an update from Haynes, Bryan’s AEW debut is scheduled for the September 22 episode of AEW Dynamite which will be a Grand Slam special from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Haynes also noted that Bryan’s debut was being saved for that show in order to wrap up plans AEW had leading into the All Out PPV.

He also noted things could change given the news of AEW being in talks with CM Punk, with the potential for Bryan's debut to be pushed back.

