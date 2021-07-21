Michael Cole: "I think I’m the greatest ever when it comes to running a show."

Few announcers in professional wrestling history have been as polarizing as WWE mainstay Michael Cole.

Cole appeared on Pat McAfee's show and discussed where he feels he ranks against some iconic commentators such as Jim Ross.

“At the end of the day, listen - I’ve busted my ass for 25 years in this business, and nobody can ever take that away from me. I may not be the greatest of all time, I honestly and will truly say that when it comes to emotion, Jim Ross is the greatest ever in this business. I think I’m the greatest ever when it comes to running a show, running traffic.”

He also spoke about how he got a standing ovation when they made their exit after Money in the Bank.