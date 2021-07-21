“I still feel like I’m part of it. When you have a podcast, you’re still kind of involved in wrestling. I’m retired, I won’t get in the ring anymore unless it’s like the Royal Rumble. WWE is a big platform and they paid very well. I’m not saying hundreds of thousands of dollars or anything like that, it was more than what I’d make from guest appearances on Indy shows. I think Mickie James was supposed to do GAW TV, they were talking about it with Alica Fox. Alicia kind of has a private life and wants to be on the backburner. She reached out to So Cal Val and then my name came up and they reached out and were like, ‘Do you want to be part of the show?’ ‘Yeah, when are we starting?’ ‘Are you serious, do you want to hear what it’s about?’ I go, ‘No, if I get to talk to my friends on video chat.'”

Michael Cole: "I think I’m the greatest ever when it comes to running a show."

Few announcers in professional wrestling history have been as polarizing as WWE mainstay Michael Cole. Cole appeared on Pat McAfee's show and discuss[...] Jul 21 - Few announcers in professional wrestling history have been as polarizing as WWE mainstay Michael Cole. Cole appeared on Pat McAfee's show and discuss[...]

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English Reveals New Ring Name Going Forward

Former WWE star Aiden English is now taking indy bookings--- but his name has left some fans confused. The Drama King took to Twitter to explain what[...] Jul 21 - Former WWE star Aiden English is now taking indy bookings--- but his name has left some fans confused. The Drama King took to Twitter to explain what[...]

Victoria On Royal Rumble Appearance and Her Podcast

Former WWE Diva Victoria appeared on Taylor Wilde's "Wilde On" podcast and discussed her appearance in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, as well as her G[...] Jul 21 - Former WWE Diva Victoria appeared on Taylor Wilde's "Wilde On" podcast and discussed her appearance in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, as well as her G[...]

Mark Henry Explains Why He Joined AEW

Mark Henry recently sat down with Dallas Morning News to speak about his new role in AEW. One of the things he spoke about during this interview was [...] Jul 21 - Mark Henry recently sat down with Dallas Morning News to speak about his new role in AEW. One of the things he spoke about during this interview was [...]

Britt Baker Wants To Be On Dancing With The Stars

One of the top rising stars in All Elite Wrestling is Dr. Britt Baker, who has successfully incorporated her real-life career as an accomplished denti[...] Jul 21 - One of the top rising stars in All Elite Wrestling is Dr. Britt Baker, who has successfully incorporated her real-life career as an accomplished denti[...]

Malakai Black On What Went Wrong With His WWE Run

AEW's newest addition to their roster, Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black in WWE) appeared on The Squared Circle Pit Podcast and mentioned what he[...] Jul 21 - AEW's newest addition to their roster, Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black in WWE) appeared on The Squared Circle Pit Podcast and mentioned what he[...]

Jah-C Says He Wants To Be The CM Punk of Jersey Championship Wrestling

After appearing in an AEW Dark match against Matt Hardy and working a recent taping of IMPACT Wrestling's television show, independent wrestler Jah-C [...] Jul 21 - After appearing in an AEW Dark match against Matt Hardy and working a recent taping of IMPACT Wrestling's television show, independent wrestler Jah-C [...]

Matt Hardy Tweets A Playful Jab At WWE's Booking of Karrion Kross

Following the controversial ending to the Jeff Hardy vs. Karrion Kross match on this past Monday Night RAW, Matt Hardy tweeted a joke about the situat[...] Jul 21 - Following the controversial ending to the Jeff Hardy vs. Karrion Kross match on this past Monday Night RAW, Matt Hardy tweeted a joke about the situat[...]

Velvet Sky Believes Upcoming NWA Empowerrr Event Will Be A Good Opportunity For Women's Wrestling

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Velvet Sky spoke about how she believes the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event will give new opportunities for female w[...] Jul 21 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Velvet Sky spoke about how she believes the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event will give new opportunities for female w[...]

Updated Lineup For Tonight's [7/21] AEW Dynamite

AEW has updated tonight's official AEW Dynamite lineup, adding an Andrade El Idolo interview with Tony Schiavonne. Texas Death Match for IWGP Unite[...] Jul 21 - AEW has updated tonight's official AEW Dynamite lineup, adding an Andrade El Idolo interview with Tony Schiavonne. Texas Death Match for IWGP Unite[...]

Mark Henry Shares High Praise For Ricky Starks and Ethan Page

Mark Henry was interviewed recently by the Dallas Morning News about his new role in AEW as an announcer for the new show AEW Rampage. “I fee[...] Jul 21 - Mark Henry was interviewed recently by the Dallas Morning News about his new role in AEW as an announcer for the new show AEW Rampage. “I fee[...]

Eddie Kingston On Who He Believes Is The Future of AEW

Eddie Kingston spoke in an interview with Bleacher Report about the future of AEW--- and what young stars he believes will be the main players of that[...] Jul 21 - Eddie Kingston spoke in an interview with Bleacher Report about the future of AEW--- and what young stars he believes will be the main players of that[...]

AEW Reveals New Title Belt For Elite GM Invitational Tournament

All Elite Wrestling recently released its Elite General Manager mobile game last week and the game is set to step it up with their first-ever AEW Elit[...] Jul 21 - All Elite Wrestling recently released its Elite General Manager mobile game last week and the game is set to step it up with their first-ever AEW Elit[...]

CM Punk Is Reportedly In Talks With AEW

Former WWE Champion CM Punk could reportedly be heading back to the ring. In a report from Fightful Select, CM Punk is reported to be in talks about [...] Jul 21 - Former WWE Champion CM Punk could reportedly be heading back to the ring. In a report from Fightful Select, CM Punk is reported to be in talks about [...]

Producers Revealed For WWE Money In The Bank Match

The people who helped produce the WWE Money In The Bank match have been revealed. PWInsider is reporting that the people who produced the men's MITB [...] Jul 21 - The people who helped produce the WWE Money In The Bank match have been revealed. PWInsider is reporting that the people who produced the men's MITB [...]

Jake Roberts Reveals He’s Signed a Two-Year Extension With AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed during an interview with DDP on YouTube that he has signed a new contract extension with AEW. Here is what he[...] Jul 20 - WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed during an interview with DDP on YouTube that he has signed a new contract extension with AEW. Here is what he[...]

WWE Files for 'Complaining Is Not Conversation' Trademark

WWE has filed to trademark "Complaining Is Not Conversation" in a filing made on July 16. The following is the USPTO (United States Patent & Trad[...] Jul 20 - WWE has filed to trademark "Complaining Is Not Conversation" in a filing made on July 16. The following is the USPTO (United States Patent & Trad[...]

WWE NXT To Broadcast On Syfy Due To The Olympics

NXT is set to invade Syfy for the next two weeks. On tonight's WWE it was confirmed that the July 27 and August 3 episodes will air at 8PM ET on Syfy[...] Jul 20 - NXT is set to invade Syfy for the next two weeks. On tonight's WWE it was confirmed that the July 27 and August 3 episodes will air at 8PM ET on Syfy[...]

NXT TakeOver Announced For SummerSlam Weekend

A new WWE NXT TakeOver event has been announced for SummerSlam Weekend. It was announced during tonight’s NXT episode that NXT TakeOver: 36 wil[...] Jul 20 - A new WWE NXT TakeOver event has been announced for SummerSlam Weekend. It was announced during tonight’s NXT episode that NXT TakeOver: 36 wil[...]

Karrion Kross Losing His Debut Match Lead To "Shock And Frustration" Within NXT

A lot of shock and frustration is reportedly how people are feeling within WWE NXT. As Karrion Kross made his main roster debut, he ended up losing th[...] Jul 20 - A lot of shock and frustration is reportedly how people are feeling within WWE NXT. As Karrion Kross made his main roster debut, he ended up losing th[...]

Congratulations Pour In For Nikki A.S.H.'s WWE Raw Women's Championship Win

Tons of stars from WWE and AEW alike have chimed in with congratulations for Nikki A.S.H. winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship last night after ca[...] Jul 20 - Tons of stars from WWE and AEW alike have chimed in with congratulations for Nikki A.S.H. winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship last night after ca[...]

WWE NXT Taping Two Episodes Together This Week

The Olympics are coming around, and coverage of the event has affected NXT's taping schedule. As previously reported, USA Network has made changes to[...] Jul 20 - The Olympics are coming around, and coverage of the event has affected NXT's taping schedule. As previously reported, USA Network has made changes to[...]

Mojo Rowley Recalls Stories About WWE Security Guard's Interactions With Rob Gronkowski and Enzo Amore

Mojo Rowley was recently interviewed by Fightful to discuss a variety of topics. First, he recalled the time the security guard Lisa had to stop Rob [...] Jul 20 - Mojo Rowley was recently interviewed by Fightful to discuss a variety of topics. First, he recalled the time the security guard Lisa had to stop Rob [...]

WWE RAW Draws Highest Viewership Since Night After WrestleMania 37

Monday's episode of WWE RAW, which was the first episode with a live crowd in attendance since March 9, 2020, drew 1.923 million viewers, up on last w[...] Jul 20 - Monday's episode of WWE RAW, which was the first episode with a live crowd in attendance since March 9, 2020, drew 1.923 million viewers, up on last w[...]