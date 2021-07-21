Jah-C Says He Wants To Be The CM Punk of Jersey Championship Wrestling

After appearing in an AEW Dark match against Matt Hardy and working a recent taping of IMPACT Wrestling's television show, independent wrestler Jah-C has gotten a bit of attention in the wrestling world as of late.

In an interview with POST Wrestling, Jah-C spoke about

"Absolutely [I got started in Jersey Championship Wrestling through GCW]. Throughout the pandemic, for a lot of people, it was a down time. For me, I used that as thinking time. I used that as plot and I was in the lab and I’ve always been passionate about filmmaking and acting and that sort of thing so I ventured out and I started to produce my own vignettes and my own short films and they garnered a little bit of recognition and the brass at GCW, Brett Lauderdale as well as even S.G.C. [Second Gear Crew] guys, Manders, Mancer, EFFY and [Nick] Gage, they all seen it and it’s cool to have those guys backing me and seeing what I’m doing and wanting to bring me in there.

So yeah, I’ve had fun with GCW. Jersey Championship Wrestling has really become my bedroom. Between going toe-to-toe with JJ Garrett and Everett Connors at my most recent appearance and I feel as though I am cultivating the same relationship with Jersey Championship Wrestling as like a CM Punk did with IWA Mid-South back in the day, made it his home, you know what I mean? And that’s exactly by design man. It’s exactly by design because as soon as I heard that Jersey Championship Wrestling was gonna be resurrected and Joey Janela has been extremely helpful with that as well. As soon as I heard that they were gonna be resurrecting this once upon a time dope company, I was like, ‘You know, they’re very, very close with GCW, they’re owned by em. That might be a real awesome feather in my cap if I can make Jersey Championship Wrestling my bitch. GCW will have to respond by taking me out on a date from there, right? You know what I mean?"