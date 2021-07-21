WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Updated Lineup For Tonight's [7/21] AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Joe West on Jul 21, 2021
AEW has updated tonight's official AEW Dynamite lineup, adding an Andrade El Idolo interview with Tony Schiavonne.
Texas Death Match for IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer
AEW Women’s Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Nyla Rose Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (only Spears can use a chair)
The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy
Frankie Kazarian vs. Doc Gallows
Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta
Tony Schiavone interviews Andrade el Idolo
