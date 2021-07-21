WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Eddie Kingston On Who He Believes Is The Future of AEW
Posted By: Joe West on Jul 21, 2021
Eddie Kingston spoke in an interview with Bleacher Report about the future of AEW--- and what young stars he believes will be the main players of that future.
"Everybody knows Jungle Boy is the future of the business. [Wheeler] Yuta just came in. I've known him for a minute. Bryan Pillman Jr. of course, and his partner, Griff [Garrison]. A lot of guys in the Dark Order are the future, especially of AEW. I don't like the kid. What's his name? MJF? He's an assh--e. He hasn't messed with me yet. I have known him for a very long time and he knows how I am. I'll give the devil his due. He is definitely the future of AEW."
He continued.
"You have a bunch of young, hungry guys there and in all of wrestling. Every promotion has a bunch of guys who are ready to go. I think the pandemic made these guys hungrier because they saw that everything can be taken away in a heartbeat. Wrestling is in good hands. My man Curt Stallion, who just got let go. When he gets his shot, he will knock it out of the park.
There are so many good dudes. Joshua Bishop in AIW up in Cleveland. He's an animal. I don't want to keep naming people because I know I'm going to leave somebody out and I am going to feel bad. Charli Evans out in Australia, Marti Belle, Allysin Kay, they're great."