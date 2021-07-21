AEW Reveals New Title Belt For Elite GM Invitational Tournament

The AEW Elite GM Invitational Tournament kicks off tomorrow! 16 GMs will go head-to-head until one is left standing. The winner will receive the ELITE GM CHAMPIONSHIP BELT and get to BOOK THEIR OWN AEW DREAM MATCH! It’s going down July 21st on the AEW Games YouTube Channel! pic.twitter.com/6Z922VZac7

"The AEW Elite GM Invitational Tournament kicks off tomorrow!” AEW Games tweeted. “16 GMs will go head-to-head until one is left standing. The winner will receive the Elite GM Championship Belt and get to book their own AEW Dream Match. It’s going down July 21st on the AEW Games YouTube Channel!"

All Elite Wrestling recently released its Elite General Manager mobile game last week and the game is set to step it up with their first-ever AEW Elite GM Invitational Tournament starting on Wednesday.

» More News From This Feed

Michael Cole: "I think I’m the greatest ever when it comes to running a show."

Few announcers in professional wrestling history have been as polarizing as WWE mainstay Michael Cole. Cole appeared on Pat McAfee's show and discussed where he feels he ranks against some iconic com[...] Jul 21 - Few announcers in professional wrestling history have been as polarizing as WWE mainstay Michael Cole. Cole appeared on Pat McAfee's show and discussed where he feels he ranks against some iconic com[...]

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English Reveals New Ring Name Going Forward

Former WWE star Aiden English is now taking indy bookings--- but his name has left some fans confused. The Drama King took to Twitter to explain what the situation with is his new post-WWE ring name.[...] Jul 21 - Former WWE star Aiden English is now taking indy bookings--- but his name has left some fans confused. The Drama King took to Twitter to explain what the situation with is his new post-WWE ring name.[...]

Victoria On Royal Rumble Appearance and Her Podcast

Former WWE Diva Victoria appeared on Taylor Wilde's "Wilde On" podcast and discussed her appearance in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, as well as her Grown Ass Women (GAW) Podcast. “I still fe[...] Jul 21 - Former WWE Diva Victoria appeared on Taylor Wilde's "Wilde On" podcast and discussed her appearance in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, as well as her Grown Ass Women (GAW) Podcast. “I still fe[...]

Mark Henry Explains Why He Joined AEW

Mark Henry recently sat down with Dallas Morning News to speak about his new role in AEW. One of the things he spoke about during this interview was his reasoning for signing with All Elite Wrestling[...] Jul 21 - Mark Henry recently sat down with Dallas Morning News to speak about his new role in AEW. One of the things he spoke about during this interview was his reasoning for signing with All Elite Wrestling[...]

Britt Baker Wants To Be On Dancing With The Stars

One of the top rising stars in All Elite Wrestling is Dr. Britt Baker, who has successfully incorporated her real-life career as an accomplished dentist into her heel wrestling persona Baker spoke wi[...] Jul 21 - One of the top rising stars in All Elite Wrestling is Dr. Britt Baker, who has successfully incorporated her real-life career as an accomplished dentist into her heel wrestling persona Baker spoke wi[...]

Malakai Black On What Went Wrong With His WWE Run

AEW's newest addition to their roster, Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black in WWE) appeared on The Squared Circle Pit Podcast and mentioned what he believes to be the problem with his tenure in WWE[...] Jul 21 - AEW's newest addition to their roster, Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black in WWE) appeared on The Squared Circle Pit Podcast and mentioned what he believes to be the problem with his tenure in WWE[...]

Jah-C Says He Wants To Be The CM Punk of Jersey Championship Wrestling

After appearing in an AEW Dark match against Matt Hardy and working a recent taping of IMPACT Wrestling's television show, independent wrestler Jah-C has gotten a bit of attention in the wrestling wor[...] Jul 21 - After appearing in an AEW Dark match against Matt Hardy and working a recent taping of IMPACT Wrestling's television show, independent wrestler Jah-C has gotten a bit of attention in the wrestling wor[...]

Matt Hardy Tweets A Playful Jab At WWE's Booking of Karrion Kross

Following the controversial ending to the Jeff Hardy vs. Karrion Kross match on this past Monday Night RAW, Matt Hardy tweeted a joke about the situation. Why does Kross still have the title? I tho[...] Jul 21 - Following the controversial ending to the Jeff Hardy vs. Karrion Kross match on this past Monday Night RAW, Matt Hardy tweeted a joke about the situation. Why does Kross still have the title? I tho[...]

Velvet Sky Believes Upcoming NWA Empowerrr Event Will Be A Good Opportunity For Women's Wrestling

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Velvet Sky spoke about how she believes the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event will give new opportunities for female wrestlers. “It’s going to give a lot[...] Jul 21 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Velvet Sky spoke about how she believes the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event will give new opportunities for female wrestlers. “It’s going to give a lot[...]

Updated Lineup For Tonight's [7/21] AEW Dynamite

AEW has updated tonight's official AEW Dynamite lineup, adding an Andrade El Idolo interview with Tony Schiavonne. Texas Death Match for IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Ar[...] Jul 21 - AEW has updated tonight's official AEW Dynamite lineup, adding an Andrade El Idolo interview with Tony Schiavonne. Texas Death Match for IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Ar[...]

Mark Henry Shares High Praise For Ricky Starks and Ethan Page

Mark Henry was interviewed recently by the Dallas Morning News about his new role in AEW as an announcer for the new show AEW Rampage. “I feel like I have a lot left to give. I have a lot of [...] Jul 21 - Mark Henry was interviewed recently by the Dallas Morning News about his new role in AEW as an announcer for the new show AEW Rampage. “I feel like I have a lot left to give. I have a lot of [...]

Eddie Kingston On Who He Believes Is The Future of AEW

Eddie Kingston spoke in an interview with Bleacher Report about the future of AEW--- and what young stars he believes will be the main players of that future. "Everybody knows Jungle Boy is the fut[...] Jul 21 - Eddie Kingston spoke in an interview with Bleacher Report about the future of AEW--- and what young stars he believes will be the main players of that future. "Everybody knows Jungle Boy is the fut[...]

AEW Reveals New Title Belt For Elite GM Invitational Tournament

All Elite Wrestling recently released its Elite General Manager mobile game last week and the game is set to step it up with their first-ever AEW Elite GM Invitational Tournament starting on Wednesday[...] Jul 21 - All Elite Wrestling recently released its Elite General Manager mobile game last week and the game is set to step it up with their first-ever AEW Elite GM Invitational Tournament starting on Wednesday[...]

CM Punk Is Reportedly In Talks With AEW

Former WWE Champion CM Punk could reportedly be heading back to the ring. In a report from Fightful Select, CM Punk is reported to be in talks about lacing up his boots again and getting back in the [...] Jul 21 - Former WWE Champion CM Punk could reportedly be heading back to the ring. In a report from Fightful Select, CM Punk is reported to be in talks about lacing up his boots again and getting back in the [...]

Producers Revealed For WWE Money In The Bank Match

The people who helped produce the WWE Money In The Bank match have been revealed. PWInsider is reporting that the people who produced the men's MITB match ended up being Jamie Noble and Shane Helms. [...] Jul 21 - The people who helped produce the WWE Money In The Bank match have been revealed. PWInsider is reporting that the people who produced the men's MITB match ended up being Jamie Noble and Shane Helms. [...]

Jake Roberts Reveals He’s Signed a Two-Year Extension With AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed during an interview with DDP on YouTube that he has signed a new contract extension with AEW. Here is what he said: "Thanks to Tony Khan, when I originally si[...] Jul 20 - WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed during an interview with DDP on YouTube that he has signed a new contract extension with AEW. Here is what he said: "Thanks to Tony Khan, when I originally si[...]

WWE Files for 'Complaining Is Not Conversation' Trademark

WWE has filed to trademark "Complaining Is Not Conversation" in a filing made on July 16. The following is the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) description of the trademark: &ldqu[...] Jul 20 - WWE has filed to trademark "Complaining Is Not Conversation" in a filing made on July 16. The following is the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) description of the trademark: &ldqu[...]

WWE NXT To Broadcast On Syfy Due To The Olympics

NXT is set to invade Syfy for the next two weeks. On tonight's WWE it was confirmed that the July 27 and August 3 episodes will air at 8PM ET on Syfy. The show is leaving USA Network for a couple of [...] Jul 20 - NXT is set to invade Syfy for the next two weeks. On tonight's WWE it was confirmed that the July 27 and August 3 episodes will air at 8PM ET on Syfy. The show is leaving USA Network for a couple of [...]

NXT TakeOver Announced For SummerSlam Weekend

A new WWE NXT TakeOver event has been announced for SummerSlam Weekend. It was announced during tonight’s NXT episode that NXT TakeOver: 36 will take place on Sunday, August 22, 2021. This is [...] Jul 20 - A new WWE NXT TakeOver event has been announced for SummerSlam Weekend. It was announced during tonight’s NXT episode that NXT TakeOver: 36 will take place on Sunday, August 22, 2021. This is [...]

Karrion Kross Losing His Debut Match Lead To "Shock And Frustration" Within NXT

A lot of shock and frustration is reportedly how people are feeling within WWE NXT. As Karrion Kross made his main roster debut, he ended up losing the match. Kross arrived with the NXT Title and dom[...] Jul 20 - A lot of shock and frustration is reportedly how people are feeling within WWE NXT. As Karrion Kross made his main roster debut, he ended up losing the match. Kross arrived with the NXT Title and dom[...]

Congratulations Pour In For Nikki A.S.H.'s WWE Raw Women's Championship Win

Tons of stars from WWE and AEW alike have chimed in with congratulations for Nikki A.S.H. winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship last night after cashing in her Money in the Bank on Charlotte Flair.[...] Jul 20 - Tons of stars from WWE and AEW alike have chimed in with congratulations for Nikki A.S.H. winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship last night after cashing in her Money in the Bank on Charlotte Flair.[...]

WWE NXT Taping Two Episodes Together This Week

The Olympics are coming around, and coverage of the event has affected NXT's taping schedule. As previously reported, USA Network has made changes to their schedule to accommodate the Tokyo Olympics [...] Jul 20 - The Olympics are coming around, and coverage of the event has affected NXT's taping schedule. As previously reported, USA Network has made changes to their schedule to accommodate the Tokyo Olympics [...]

Mojo Rowley Recalls Stories About WWE Security Guard's Interactions With Rob Gronkowski and Enzo Amore

Mojo Rowley was recently interviewed by Fightful to discuss a variety of topics. First, he recalled the time the security guard Lisa had to stop Rob Gronkowski from jumping into the ring in the Andre[...] Jul 20 - Mojo Rowley was recently interviewed by Fightful to discuss a variety of topics. First, he recalled the time the security guard Lisa had to stop Rob Gronkowski from jumping into the ring in the Andre[...]

WWE RAW Draws Highest Viewership Since Night After WrestleMania 37

Monday's episode of WWE RAW, which was the first episode with a live crowd in attendance since March 9, 2020, drew 1.923 million viewers, up on last week's 1.609 million viewers. The 3-hour broadcast[...] Jul 20 - Monday's episode of WWE RAW, which was the first episode with a live crowd in attendance since March 9, 2020, drew 1.923 million viewers, up on last week's 1.609 million viewers. The 3-hour broadcast[...]