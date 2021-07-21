CM Punk Is Reportedly In Talks With AEW

Former WWE Champion CM Punk could reportedly be heading back to the ring.

In a report from Fightful Select, CM Punk is reported to be in talks about lacing up his boots again and getting back in the ring.

The report reveals that AEW is the most likely place for him to end up, but there’s no confirmation of any deal reached at this stage other than the fact they are currently in discussions about his return to the ring.

The report also notes that WWE is aware of these talks and believes Punk will end up in AEW.

The next big AEW pay-per-view All Out is set to take place in Chicago, so rumors and speculation will be rampant that Punk will return to the ring in his hometown.

Punk hasn’t wrestled since he quit WWE in 2014.

Follow WNS Director & Co-Founder Ben Kerin on Instagram & Twitter.