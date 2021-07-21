Producers Revealed For WWE Money In The Bank Match

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the main event that saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley produced the Kickoff match that saw The Usos win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Mysterios

PWInsider is reporting that the people who produced the men's MITB match ended up being Jamie Noble and Shane Helms. The persons who produced the women's MITB match were TJ Wilson and Pat Buck.

The people who helped produce the WWE Money In The Bank match have been revealed.

