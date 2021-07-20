Jake Roberts Reveals He’s Signed a Two-Year Extension With AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed during an interview with DDP on YouTube that he has signed a new contract extension with AEW.

Here is what he said:

"Thanks to Tony Khan, when I originally signed with them, it was for a ten-week deal. In eight weeks, the guy comes along with some papers and is like ‘You need to sign these.’ ‘What for?’ ‘It’s your contract.’ ‘Dude, I only have two weeks left.’ ‘No, you have another year.’ A few weeks ago, I buzz Tony and say, ‘I have four weeks left, what do you want me to do?’ Next thing you know, he starts setting up my stuff and says, ‘You need to sign another piece of paper.’ I sign it again and after I signed it, I found it that is wasn’t for a year, it was for two years. He’s such a wonderful man. He gave me my love for wrestling back. It’s great to be part of it."