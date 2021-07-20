Jake Roberts Reveals He’s Signed a Two-Year Extension With AEW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2021
WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed during an interview with DDP on YouTube that he has signed a new contract extension with AEW.
Here is what he said:
"Thanks to Tony Khan, when I originally signed with them, it was for a ten-week deal. In eight weeks, the guy comes along with some papers and is like ‘You need to sign these.’ ‘What for?’ ‘It’s your contract.’ ‘Dude, I only have two weeks left.’ ‘No, you have another year.’ A few weeks ago, I buzz Tony and say, ‘I have four weeks left, what do you want me to do?’ Next thing you know, he starts setting up my stuff and says, ‘You need to sign another piece of paper.’ I sign it again and after I signed it, I found it that is wasn’t for a year, it was for two years. He’s such a wonderful man. He gave me my love for wrestling back. It’s great to be part of it."
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/69139/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 20
Jul 20 - WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed during an interview with DDP on YouTube that he has signed a new contract extension with AEW. Here is what he[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - WWE has filed to trademark "Complaining Is Not Conversation" in a filing made on July 16. The following is the USPTO (United States Patent & Trad[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - NXT is set to invade Syfy for the next two weeks. On tonight's WWE it was confirmed that the July 27 and August 3 episodes will air at 8PM ET on Syfy[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - A new WWE NXT TakeOver event has been announced for SummerSlam Weekend. It was announced during tonight’s NXT episode that NXT TakeOver: 36 wil[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - A lot of shock and frustration is reportedly how people are feeling within WWE NXT. As Karrion Kross made his main roster debut, he ended up losing th[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - Tons of stars from WWE and AEW alike have chimed in with congratulations for Nikki A.S.H. winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship last night after ca[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - The Olympics are coming around, and coverage of the event has affected NXT's taping schedule. As previously reported, USA Network has made changes to[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - Mojo Rowley was recently interviewed by Fightful to discuss a variety of topics. First, he recalled the time the security guard Lisa had to stop Rob [...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - Monday's episode of WWE RAW, which was the first episode with a live crowd in attendance since March 9, 2020, drew 1.923 million viewers, up on last w[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - Former ECW star Steve Corino is coming out of retirement to face his son. Steve will go up against Colby Corino in a match for PWF next month in Nort[...]
Jul 20 WWE Creative Change For Rhea Ripley WWE will now be pushing Rhea Ripley as a babyface on Monday Night RAW. Ripley’s babyface was quietly done over the last few weeks, according to[...]
Jul 20 - WWE will now be pushing Rhea Ripley as a babyface on Monday Night RAW. Ripley’s babyface was quietly done over the last few weeks, according to[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - The Undertaker and his wife Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool were in attendance for Monday's WWE RAW. McCool was spotted in the front row away fr[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - Speculation regarding Braun Strowman returning to WWE was ignited on Monday after some eagle-eyed fans noticed WWEShop.com selling "new" Braun Strowma[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - Toni Storm is set to debut as a babyface on WWE’s main roster. Storm has been working as a heel on the WWE NXT, but the plan is to keep her bab[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - During Monday Night Raw in Dallas, TX, Keith Lee answered WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s open challenge, but Lashley pinned Lee after hitting him [...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - During a Q & A session on his YouTube channel, JBL revealed the reason why he has not returned to the WWE commentary table full-time: “Ther[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has reveaned who he believes is the greatest WWE Women’s Superstar of all time. During his most recent Hall of Fame [...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - John Cena is back with WWE for the foreseeable, and as such WWE has announced the following dates and locations you can see Cena. The Summer of Cena [...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - Courtesy of ImpactAsylum.net below is the complete IMPACT Wrestling television taping spoilers from Sunday and Monday in Nashville, TN. Sunday - Tapi[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has explained why WWE continues to bring back Goldberg in main event roles despite criticism of his position[...]
Jul 20 Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE television since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 and many are wondering when he will be back in the mix.
[...]
Jul 20 - Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE television since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 and many are wondering when he will be back in the mix.
[...]
Jul 20
Jul 20 - Daniel Bryan is reportedly not set to return to WWE after his contract with the company recently expired. The former WWE Champion was written off tel[...]
Jul 19
Jul 19 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against former champion [...]
Jul 19
Jul 19 - It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Tag Team Championship Match, as the reigning Raw Tag Team [...]
Jul 19
Jul 19 - As was previously reported, current WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his Monday Night Raw debut tonight without Scarlett Bordeaux at his [...]