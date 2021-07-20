WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Karrion Kross Losing His Debut Match Lead To "Shock And Frustration" Within NXT
Posted By: Dustin on Jul 20, 2021
A lot of shock and frustration is reportedly how people are feeling within WWE NXT. As Karrion Kross made his main roster debut, he ended up losing the match.
Kross arrived with the NXT Title and dominated Jeff Hardy for most of the match, but he still came up short to win. He had not been with Scarlett as he usually is with her. After the match he cut a promo and warned Hardy he made the biggest mistake of his career.
Several WWE NXT staff and talent are shocked and frustrated that Kross ended up not winning this match according to Fightful Select.
There was reportedly frustration over how Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Santos Escobar, Oney Lorcan and others had worked hard to help make Kross as dominant as possible during his NXT run.
There is a "not mad, but disappointed" vibe with how this went. They felt like this is how NXT is viewed by WWE higher ups. one source told Fightful Selects the loss felt like a message being sent, though they didn’t elaborate on what they thought the message was.
Kross appeared to be in good spirits backstage after the match. One talent did note Kross had been put in an unfavorable position considering his spot as a protected talent on one brand, and a new talent on the other.
Jul 20 - Tons of stars from WWE and AEW alike have chimed in with congratulations for Nikki A.S.H. winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship last night after cashing in her Money in the Bank on Charlotte Flair.[...]
WWE NXT Taping Two Episodes Together This Week The Olympics are coming around, and coverage of the event has affected NXT's taping schedule. As previously reported, USA Network has made changes to their schedule to accommodate the Tokyo Olympics [...]
Jul 20 - Mojo Rowley was recently interviewed by Fightful to discuss a variety of topics. First, he recalled the time the security guard Lisa had to stop Rob Gronkowski from jumping into the ring in the Andre[...]
Jul 20 - Monday's episode of WWE RAW, which was the first episode with a live crowd in attendance since March 9, 2020, drew 1.923 million viewers, up on last week's 1.609 million viewers. The 3-hour broadcast[...]
Jul 20 - Former ECW star Steve Corino is coming out of retirement to face his son. Steve will go up against Colby Corino in a match for PWF next month in North Carolina. Colby announced the match on social me[...]
WWE Creative Change For Rhea Ripley WWE will now be pushing Rhea Ripley as a babyface on Monday Night RAW. Ripley’s babyface was quietly done over the last few weeks, according to PWInsider. Ripley lost the RAW Women’s Tit[...]
Jul 20 - The Undertaker and his wife Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool were in attendance for Monday's WWE RAW. McCool was spotted in the front row away from the cameras. McCool and Taker live in the Dalla[...]
Jul 20 - Speculation regarding Braun Strowman returning to WWE was ignited on Monday after some eagle-eyed fans noticed WWEShop.com selling "new" Braun Strowman merchandise. However that "new" merchandise isn[...]
Creative Plans For Toni Storm On WWE SmackDown Toni Storm is set to debut as a babyface on WWE’s main roster. Storm has been working as a heel on the WWE NXT, but the plan is to keep her babyface on SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Storm [...]
Update On Keith Lee Returning On Monday's WWE RAW During Monday Night Raw in Dallas, TX, Keith Lee answered WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s open challenge, but Lashley pinned Lee after hitting him with the Spear. In an update on his return, PWIns[...]
Jul 20 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has reveaned who he believes is the greatest WWE Women’s Superstar of all time. During his most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said that he believes Natalya is t[...]
John Cena’s Full WWE Schedule Announced John Cena is back with WWE for the foreseeable, and as such WWE has announced the following dates and locations you can see Cena. The Summer of Cena has officially arrived STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, [...]
Jul 20 - Courtesy of ImpactAsylum.net below is the complete IMPACT Wrestling television taping spoilers from Sunday and Monday in Nashville, TN. Sunday - Taping 1 Chris Bey defeated Rohit Raju (w/ Shera) Kn[...]
Jul 20 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has explained why WWE continues to bring back Goldberg in main event roles despite criticism of his position in the company given his age and the fact he is n[...]
Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE television since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 and many are wondering when he will be back in the mix. In an update from PWInsider, there is currently n[...]
Jul 20 - Daniel Bryan is reportedly not set to return to WWE after his contract with the company recently expired. The former WWE Champion was written off television after losing to Universal Champion Roman R[...]
Jul 19 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against former champion Rhea Ripley. Charlotte got herself disqualified by[...]
Jul 19 - It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Tag Team Championship Match, as the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos will defend against[...]
Jul 19 - As was previously reported, current WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his Monday Night Raw debut tonight without Scarlett Bordeaux at his side. Kross ended up suffering a loss to former W[...]
Jul 19 - Reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his debut on Monday Night Raw tonight, taking on former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy (who came out to his old "No More Words" entrance music). Hard[...]
Jul 19 - WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg make his return to WWE programming on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, confronting WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after Lashley had just picked up a victory over[...]
Jul 19 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge to any Superstar who wanted to challenge "The All Mighty WWE Champion" after his successful title defense against [...]
Jul 19 - WWE United States Champion Sheamus picked up a victory over Humberto Carrillo on tonight's Raw. Despite a valiant effort from Carrillo, "The Celtic Warrior" was able to secure the victory with th[...]