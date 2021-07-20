Karrion Kross Losing His Debut Match Lead To "Shock And Frustration" Within NXT

A lot of shock and frustration is reportedly how people are feeling within WWE NXT. As Karrion Kross made his main roster debut, he ended up losing the match.

Kross arrived with the NXT Title and dominated Jeff Hardy for most of the match, but he still came up short to win. He had not been with Scarlett as he usually is with her. After the match he cut a promo and warned Hardy he made the biggest mistake of his career.

Several WWE NXT staff and talent are shocked and frustrated that Kross ended up not winning this match according to Fightful Select.

There was reportedly frustration over how Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Santos Escobar, Oney Lorcan and others had worked hard to help make Kross as dominant as possible during his NXT run.

There is a "not mad, but disappointed" vibe with how this went. They felt like this is how NXT is viewed by WWE higher ups. one source told Fightful Selects the loss felt like a message being sent, though they didn’t elaborate on what they thought the message was.

Kross appeared to be in good spirits backstage after the match. One talent did note Kross had been put in an unfavorable position considering his spot as a protected talent on one brand, and a new talent on the other.