Steve Corino Coming Out Of Retirement To Wrestle His Son Colby Corino

Former ECW star Steve Corino is coming out of retirement to face his son.

Steve will go up against Colby Corino in a match for PWF next month in North Carolina. Colby announced the match on social media.

Steve Corino last wrestled in 2016 when he went up against Cody Rhodes in Ring of Honor. He is now a coach and producer at the WWE Performance Center teaching the advanced classes.

When WrestlingNewsSource.com launched in 2006, then Wrestling-Radio.com, Steve Corino had an official forum with us where he responded to fan on a regular basis.

We wish Corino all the best for his return to the ring!