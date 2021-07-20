WWE Creative Change For Rhea Ripley

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Nikki A.S.H. celebrates her Raw Women’s Title win with the WWE Universe: July 19, 2021

Ripley lost the RAW Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair at Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. She then went on to win her rematch by DQ last night on RAW, but Nikki A.S.H. (Nikki Cross) cashed in her Money In the Bank briefcase to become the new RAW Women's champion.

Ripley’s babyface was quietly done over the last few weeks, according to PWInsider.

WWE will now be pushing Rhea Ripley as a babyface on Monday Night RAW.

