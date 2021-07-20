The Undertaker Was Reportedly Backstage At Monday's WWE RAW

The Undertaker and his wife Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool were in attendance for Monday's WWE RAW.

McCool was spotted in the front row away from the cameras. McCool and Taker live in the Dallas area and were just visiting their friends backstage.

The Undertaker's future with WWE remains unknown right now. Taker is considered retired from the ring and active competition, but it's more than likely at some point in the future he will make special appearances, possibly with limited physical action.