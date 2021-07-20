That 'New' Braun Strowman Merchandise On WWE Shop Probably Doesn't Mean Much

Speculation regarding Braun Strowman returning to WWE was ignited on Monday after some eagle-eyed fans noticed WWEShop.com selling "new" Braun Strowman merchandise.

However that "new" merchandise isn't actually all that new as it was tagged as this on their official shop prior to Strowman's release.

Cable V. explained what is going on...

"There are several other muscle and tank tops on WWE Shop that are listed as ‘new’ but have been there since their summer releases. If you look at the Monsters are Real tank top on WWE shop, there is a certified purchase review dated 7/7. WWE Shop standard shipping takes 7 to 14 day, so the shirt was bought in June. Chances are the shirt was bought before that when it went up for preorder, with a number of other tanks and muscle shirts, and it finally shipped. People saw the ‘new’ tag on WWE Shop and assumed it was new, when in actuality, it probably just came off preorder. Same thing happened to some Daniel Bryan merch after his contract expired."