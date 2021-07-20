JBL Comments On Why He Is No Longer A Commentator In WWE

During a Q & A session on his YouTube channel, JBL revealed the reason why he has not returned to the WWE commentary table full-time:

“There’s not a spot for me. I mean, Corey Graves and Pat McAfee are the only twos spots that there’s a heel commentator for, you know? There’s SmackDown and Raw, I really don’t fit into the NXT mould because I didn’t come through NXT. I think Wade Barrett is much better in that role. Wade Barrett’s fantastic by the way and when I first heard he was going to potentially be a commentator for them, I sent a note in, really recommending him because I thought he’d be awesome and he is. He’s a smart guy, great voice. But, all these guys are smart guys with great voices and terrific insight. I think Corey and Pat and Wade do an outstanding job.”