Booker T Says Natalya Is The Greatest Female WWE Superstar Of All Time

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has reveaned who he believes is the greatest WWE Women’s Superstar of all time.

During his most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said that he believes Natalya is the greatest given how long she has been with the company. She debuted with the main roster back in 2008.

"I say that because of the time that she’s put in. I think about the longevity. Natalya has outlasted every other woman that has ever come along in this business and worked in that position in that company. Now, there are a lot of women that are better wrestlers, you could say there are a lot of guys that were better wrestlers than I was, but I lasted over 20 years active in the middle of the ring. That’s what I’m thinking about when I say Natalya. She’s won championships, she’s been there the longest as well as she’s that carpenter in the locker room for other wrestlers, ladies that are coming up. They look at her with a whole lot of respect."

Who do you think is the greatest WWE Women’s Superstar of all time?