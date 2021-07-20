John Cena’s Full WWE Schedule Announced

John Cena is back with WWE for the foreseeable, and as such WWE has announced the following dates and locations you can see Cena.

The Summer of Cena has officially arrived

STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2021 – On the heels of his shocking return Sunday night at WWE Money In The Bank, WWE today announced that John Cena will be appearing at the following live events this summer:

– Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

– Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

– Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

– Monday, July 26: Raw – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

– Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis

– Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

– Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

– Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

– Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

– Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

– Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

– Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

– Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

– Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Footprint Center in Phoenix

– Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam – Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas