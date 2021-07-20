WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Complete IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping SPOILERS - Kenny Omega’s Next Challenger Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2021

Courtesy of ImpactAsylum.net below is the complete IMPACT Wrestling television taping spoilers from Sunday and Monday in Nashville, TN.

Sunday - Taping 1

Chris Bey defeated Rohit Raju (w/ Shera)

Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay (Havok and Rosemary) defeated Fire N’ Flava in a title rematch from Slammiversary

FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) defeated Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. After the match, Raju and Shera laid out FinJuice.

Jay White did a promo saying he came to Impact for Finlay. He then said the Good Brothers’ attempt to rejoin the Bullet Club is denied. Don Callis came out and verbally sparred with White until the Good Brothers came out to attack. White was then saved by Bey.

Matt Cardona, Jake Something and Chelsea Green defeated Brian Myers, Sam Beale and Tenille Dashwood. Taylor Wilde returned to attack Dashwood and Kaleb.

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James and Gail Kim did an in-ring promo where Purrazzo accepted James’ invite to compete at the all-women’s NWA Empowerrr PPV.

Trey Miguel vs. Maclin for BTI went to a double countout. Petey Williams came out to save Miguel from a post-match attack and all three men had to be pulled apart.

Willie Mack and Rich Swann defeated Violent by Design (Rhino and Deaner)

Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering defeated Fire N’ Flava. After the match, Savannah Evans made her debut and and laid out Kiera Hogan. Tasha Steelz then stood over her partner, indicating the team is no longer.

Tag Team Champions Good Brothers beat Jay White and Chris Bey in a non-title match.

Sunday - Taping 2

FinJuice, Fallah Bahh and No Way (the former No Way Jose) defeated Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju and Shera

Don Callis and The Elite did an in-ring promo where they announced a no. 1 contender’s battle royal to determine World Champion Kenny Omega at the newly-announced Emergence. Sami Callihan said he’ll be in it, but challenged Omega and the Good Brothers to a six-man tag. AEW’s Frankie Kazarian then ran in the ring to attack The Elite.

In a match taped for Homecoming, X-Division Champion Josh Alexander defeated Black Taurus to retain the title

In a mixed tag team tournament match at Homecoming, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Drama King defeated Alisha Edwards and Hernandez to advance.

In a mixed tag team tournament match at Homecoming, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green defeated The Pump Family (Petey Williams and Jordynne Grace). After the match, Maclin came out and attacked Williams.

In a mixed tag team tournament match at Homecoming, Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering (dressed as the Road Warriors) defeated Brian Myers and Missy Hyatt. Hyatt was picked by Sam Beale to be Myers’ partner.

In a mixed tag team tournament match at Homecoming, Crazzy Steve and Rosemary defeated Fallah Flava (Fallah Bahh and Tasha Steelz)

Kiera Hogan did an in-ring promo calling out Steelz and Evans. Su Yung and a zombie version of Kimber Lee came out instead. They eventually dragged Hogan away.

Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Kazarian defeated World Champion Kenny Omega and Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. W. Morrissey came out after the match and laid out Edwards and then had a staredown with Callihan.

Edwards later challenged Morrissey to fight him out in the parking lot. The parking lot brawl ended when Edwards ran him off Eddie eventually ran him off with kendo sticks.

Monday Taping 1 (afternoon):

In a mixed tag team tournament semifinal for Homecoming, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Drama King defeated Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. After the match, Green told Deonna “one month.”

In a mixed tag team tournament semifinal for Homecoming, Decay defeated Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering

In a match taped for Homecoming, Deaner defeated Willie Mack after interference from Eric Young
Eddie Edwards defeated W. Morrissey in a hardcore match

In a match taped for BTI, Sam Adonis defeated Joessa

Jake Something defeated Daivari, Rohit Raju and Trey Miguel in a four-way

Chris Bey (w/ Jay White) defeated Juice Robinson (w/ David Finlay). After the match, White gives Bey a Bullet Club shirt and a too sweet.

Taylor Wilde defeated Kaleb with a K

Moose defeated Chris Sabin

Monday Taping 2 (evening):

In a mixed tag team tournament final for Homecoming, Deonna Purrazzo and Drama King defeated Decay to become Homecoming King and Queen.

In a match taped for BTI, Petey Williams and Trey Miguel defeated Kal Herro and Tony Gunn.

Tenille Dashwood defeated Taylor Wilde after interference from Madison Rayne

Maclin defeated Jah-C

X-Division Champion Josh Alexander defeated Daivari in a title match. Jake Something and Alexander had a staredown afterward.

FinJuice defeated Chris Bey and Jay White by DQ after White hit Juice Robinson with a chair. He then hit the Switchblade on David Finlay on a chair. Bey was announced as representing Bullet Club.

John Skyler defeated Matt Cardona after Cardona was distracted by Raju and Shera.

In a match taped for BTI, Crazzy Steve defeated Fallah Bahh

Purrazzo and Drama King were doing an in-ring promo when Mickie James came out with a contract for NWA Empowerrr. Purrazzo refused to sign it until she knew her opponent. James then introduced Melina who said she would take the Knockouts title on her first try like Purrazzo did.

Brian Myers won a battle royal to earn a World title shot at Kenny Omega at Emergence.


