The Reason Why WWE Brings Goldberg Back For Main Event Storylines

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has explained why WWE continues to bring back Goldberg in main event roles despite criticism of his position in the company given his age and the fact he is not a full-time talent.

"Some more notes from my convo this morning with someone at WWE. Here is the reality WWE NEEDS casual fans. Every single analytic indicator that the company uses shows that Goldberg is a big draw for them. "WE" may not like him returning but the majority of WWE's fans do.

The reality is we are the minority when it comes to Pro Wrestling viewership. Twitter is a fraction of how many people actually follow WWE content. Don't shoot the messenger"





Some more notes from my convo this morning with someone at WWE.



Here is the reality WWE NEEDS casual fans.



Every single analytic indicator that the company uses shows that Goldberg is a big draw for them. "WE" may not like him returning but the majority of WWE's fans do. 1/2 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 20, 2021