Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status

Karrion Kross Losing His Debut Match Lead To "Shock And Frustration" Within NXT

A lot of shock and frustration is reportedly how people are feeling within WWE NXT. As Karrion Kross made his main roster debut, he ended up losing the match. Kross arrived with the NXT Title and dom[...] Jul 20 - A lot of shock and frustration is reportedly how people are feeling within WWE NXT. As Karrion Kross made his main roster debut, he ended up losing the match. Kross arrived with the NXT Title and dom[...]

Congratulations Pour In For Nikki A.S.H.'s WWE Raw Women's Championship Win

Tons of stars from WWE and AEW alike have chimed in with congratulations for Nikki A.S.H. winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship last night after cashing in her Money in the Bank on Charlotte Flair.[...] Jul 20 - Tons of stars from WWE and AEW alike have chimed in with congratulations for Nikki A.S.H. winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship last night after cashing in her Money in the Bank on Charlotte Flair.[...]

WWE NXT Taping Two Episodes Together This Week

The Olympics are coming around, and coverage of the event has affected NXT's taping schedule. As previously reported, USA Network has made changes to their schedule to accommodate the Tokyo Olympics [...] Jul 20 - The Olympics are coming around, and coverage of the event has affected NXT's taping schedule. As previously reported, USA Network has made changes to their schedule to accommodate the Tokyo Olympics [...]

Mojo Rowley Recalls Stories About WWE Security Guard's Interactions With Rob Gronkowski and Enzo Amore

Mojo Rowley was recently interviewed by Fightful to discuss a variety of topics. First, he recalled the time the security guard Lisa had to stop Rob Gronkowski from jumping into the ring in the Andre[...] Jul 20 - Mojo Rowley was recently interviewed by Fightful to discuss a variety of topics. First, he recalled the time the security guard Lisa had to stop Rob Gronkowski from jumping into the ring in the Andre[...]

WWE RAW Draws Highest Viewership Since Night After WrestleMania 37

Monday's episode of WWE RAW, which was the first episode with a live crowd in attendance since March 9, 2020, drew 1.923 million viewers, up on last week's 1.609 million viewers. The 3-hour broadcast[...] Jul 20 - Monday's episode of WWE RAW, which was the first episode with a live crowd in attendance since March 9, 2020, drew 1.923 million viewers, up on last week's 1.609 million viewers. The 3-hour broadcast[...]

Steve Corino Coming Out Of Retirement To Wrestle His Son Colby Corino

Former ECW star Steve Corino is coming out of retirement to face his son. Steve will go up against Colby Corino in a match for PWF next month in North Carolina. Colby announced the match on social me[...] Jul 20 - Former ECW star Steve Corino is coming out of retirement to face his son. Steve will go up against Colby Corino in a match for PWF next month in North Carolina. Colby announced the match on social me[...]

WWE Creative Change For Rhea Ripley

WWE will now be pushing Rhea Ripley as a babyface on Monday Night RAW. Ripley’s babyface was quietly done over the last few weeks, according to PWInsider. Ripley lost the RAW Women’s Tit[...] Jul 20 - WWE will now be pushing Rhea Ripley as a babyface on Monday Night RAW. Ripley’s babyface was quietly done over the last few weeks, according to PWInsider. Ripley lost the RAW Women’s Tit[...]

The Undertaker Was Reportedly Backstage At Monday's WWE RAW

The Undertaker and his wife Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool were in attendance for Monday's WWE RAW. McCool was spotted in the front row away from the cameras. McCool and Taker live in the Dalla[...] Jul 20 - The Undertaker and his wife Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool were in attendance for Monday's WWE RAW. McCool was spotted in the front row away from the cameras. McCool and Taker live in the Dalla[...]

That 'New' Braun Strowman Merchandise On WWE Shop Probably Doesn't Mean Much

Speculation regarding Braun Strowman returning to WWE was ignited on Monday after some eagle-eyed fans noticed WWEShop.com selling "new" Braun Strowman merchandise. However that "new" merchandise isn[...] Jul 20 - Speculation regarding Braun Strowman returning to WWE was ignited on Monday after some eagle-eyed fans noticed WWEShop.com selling "new" Braun Strowman merchandise. However that "new" merchandise isn[...]

Creative Plans For Toni Storm On WWE SmackDown

Toni Storm is set to debut as a babyface on WWE’s main roster. Storm has been working as a heel on the WWE NXT, but the plan is to keep her babyface on SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Storm [...] Jul 20 - Toni Storm is set to debut as a babyface on WWE’s main roster. Storm has been working as a heel on the WWE NXT, but the plan is to keep her babyface on SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Storm [...]

Update On Keith Lee Returning On Monday's WWE RAW

During Monday Night Raw in Dallas, TX, Keith Lee answered WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s open challenge, but Lashley pinned Lee after hitting him with the Spear. In an update on his return, PWIns[...] Jul 20 - During Monday Night Raw in Dallas, TX, Keith Lee answered WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s open challenge, but Lashley pinned Lee after hitting him with the Spear. In an update on his return, PWIns[...]

JBL Comments On Why He Is No Longer A Commentator In WWE

During a Q & A session on his YouTube channel, JBL revealed the reason why he has not returned to the WWE commentary table full-time: “There’s not a spot for me. I mean, Corey Graves [...] Jul 20 - During a Q & A session on his YouTube channel, JBL revealed the reason why he has not returned to the WWE commentary table full-time: “There’s not a spot for me. I mean, Corey Graves [...]

Booker T Says Natalya Is The Greatest Female WWE Superstar Of All Time

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has reveaned who he believes is the greatest WWE Women’s Superstar of all time. During his most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said that he believes Natalya is t[...] Jul 20 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has reveaned who he believes is the greatest WWE Women’s Superstar of all time. During his most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said that he believes Natalya is t[...]

John Cena’s Full WWE Schedule Announced

John Cena is back with WWE for the foreseeable, and as such WWE has announced the following dates and locations you can see Cena. The Summer of Cena has officially arrived STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, [...] Jul 20 - John Cena is back with WWE for the foreseeable, and as such WWE has announced the following dates and locations you can see Cena. The Summer of Cena has officially arrived STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, [...]

Complete IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping SPOILERS - Kenny Omega’s Next Challenger Revealed

Courtesy of ImpactAsylum.net below is the complete IMPACT Wrestling television taping spoilers from Sunday and Monday in Nashville, TN. Sunday - Taping 1 Chris Bey defeated Rohit Raju (w/ Shera) Kn[...] Jul 20 - Courtesy of ImpactAsylum.net below is the complete IMPACT Wrestling television taping spoilers from Sunday and Monday in Nashville, TN. Sunday - Taping 1 Chris Bey defeated Rohit Raju (w/ Shera) Kn[...]

The Reason Why WWE Brings Goldberg Back For Main Event Storylines

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has explained why WWE continues to bring back Goldberg in main event roles despite criticism of his position in the company given his age and the fact he is n[...] Jul 20 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has explained why WWE continues to bring back Goldberg in main event roles despite criticism of his position in the company given his age and the fact he is n[...]

The Latest On Daniel Bryan - Possibly Not Returning To WWE

Daniel Bryan is reportedly not set to return to WWE after his contract with the company recently expired. The former WWE Champion was written off television after losing to Universal Champion Roman R[...] Jul 20 - Daniel Bryan is reportedly not set to return to WWE after his contract with the company recently expired. The former WWE Champion was written off television after losing to Universal Champion Roman R[...]

Nikki A.S.H. Cashes In MITB on Charlotte Flair to Become NEW Raw Women's Champion!

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against former champion Rhea Ripley. Charlotte got herself disqualified by[...] Jul 19 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against former champion Rhea Ripley. Charlotte got herself disqualified by[...]

Tag Team Championship Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Tag Team Championship Match, as the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos will defend against[...] Jul 19 - It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Tag Team Championship Match, as the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos will defend against[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux's Tweet After Karrion Kross' Raw Debut

As was previously reported, current WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his Monday Night Raw debut tonight without Scarlett Bordeaux at his side. Kross ended up suffering a loss to former W[...] Jul 19 - As was previously reported, current WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his Monday Night Raw debut tonight without Scarlett Bordeaux at his side. Kross ended up suffering a loss to former W[...]

Jeff Hardy Defeats NXT Champion Karrion Kross (with NO Scarlett Bordeaux) on Raw

Reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his debut on Monday Night Raw tonight, taking on former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy (who came out to his old "No More Words" entrance music). Hard[...] Jul 19 - Reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his debut on Monday Night Raw tonight, taking on former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy (who came out to his old "No More Words" entrance music). Hard[...]

Bill Goldberg Returns to Monday Night Raw, Confronts WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg make his return to WWE programming on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, confronting WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after Lashley had just picked up a victory over[...] Jul 19 - WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg make his return to WWE programming on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, confronting WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after Lashley had just picked up a victory over[...]

Keith Lee Returns to Monday Night Raw to Accept Bobby Lashley's Open Challenge

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge to any Superstar who wanted to challenge "The All Mighty WWE Champion" after his successful title defense against [...] Jul 19 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge to any Superstar who wanted to challenge "The All Mighty WWE Champion" after his successful title defense against [...]