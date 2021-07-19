Nikki A.S.H. Cashes In MITB on Charlotte Flair to Become NEW Raw Women's Champion!
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 19, 2021
In the main event of tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against former champion Rhea Ripley. Charlotte got herself disqualified by hitting Rhea with the championship title belt. After the match had officially ended, Ripley attacked Charlotte and gave her the Rip Tide outside the ring.
Nikki A.S.H. then ran down to the ring and cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Charlotte Flair. Nikki delivered a Diving Cross Body on Charlotte to get the pinfall victory, becoming the new Raw Women's Champion.
