Keith Lee Returns to Monday Night Raw to Accept Bobby Lashley's Open Challenge

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge to any Superstar who wanted to challenge "The All Mighty WWE Champion" after his successful title defense against Kofi Kingston at last night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The challenge was answered by the returning Keith Lee, who is a former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion. As fans are well aware, Keith Lee has been mysteriously absent from WWE programming since January.

Lee put up a fight against the dominant WWE Champion, but Lashley ultimately got the win over Lee with a massive Spear.

