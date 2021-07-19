Reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross to Debut on Raw TONIGHT!

WWE has announced that the current reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross will be making his debut on Monday Night Raw tonight.

» More News From This Feed

Nikki A.S.H. Cashes In MITB on Charlotte Flair to Become NEW Raw Women's Champion!

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against former champion Rhea Ripley. Charlotte got herself disqualified by[...] Jul 19 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against former champion Rhea Ripley. Charlotte got herself disqualified by[...]

Tag Team Championship Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Tag Team Championship Match, as the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos will defend against[...] Jul 19 - It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Tag Team Championship Match, as the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos will defend against[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux's Tweet After Karrion Kross' Raw Debut

As was previously reported, current WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his Monday Night Raw debut tonight without Scarlett Bordeaux at his side. Kross ended up suffering a loss to former W[...] Jul 19 - As was previously reported, current WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his Monday Night Raw debut tonight without Scarlett Bordeaux at his side. Kross ended up suffering a loss to former W[...]

Jeff Hardy Defeats NXT Champion Karrion Kross (with NO Scarlett Bordeaux) on Raw

Reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his debut on Monday Night Raw tonight, taking on former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy (who came out to his old "No More Words" entrance music). Hard[...] Jul 19 - Reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his debut on Monday Night Raw tonight, taking on former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy (who came out to his old "No More Words" entrance music). Hard[...]

Bill Goldberg Returns to Monday Night Raw, Confronts WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg make his return to WWE programming on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, confronting WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after Lashley had just picked up a victory over[...] Jul 19 - WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg make his return to WWE programming on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, confronting WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after Lashley had just picked up a victory over[...]

Keith Lee Returns to Monday Night Raw to Accept Bobby Lashley's Open Challenge

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge to any Superstar who wanted to challenge "The All Mighty WWE Champion" after his successful title defense against [...] Jul 19 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge to any Superstar who wanted to challenge "The All Mighty WWE Champion" after his successful title defense against [...]

WWE U.S. Champion Sheamus Defeats Humberto Carrillo on Raw

WWE United States Champion Sheamus picked up a victory over Humberto Carrillo on tonight's Raw. Despite a valiant effort from Carrillo, "The Celtic Warrior" was able to secure the victory with th[...] Jul 19 - WWE United States Champion Sheamus picked up a victory over Humberto Carrillo on tonight's Raw. Despite a valiant effort from Carrillo, "The Celtic Warrior" was able to secure the victory with th[...]

Reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross to Debut on Raw TONIGHT!

WWE has announced that the current reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross will be making his debut on Monday Night Raw tonight. BREAKING NEWS: #NXTChampion @WWEKarrionKross arrives on #WWERaw ton[...] Jul 19 - WWE has announced that the current reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross will be making his debut on Monday Night Raw tonight. BREAKING NEWS: #NXTChampion @WWEKarrionKross arrives on #WWERaw ton[...]

Tamina & Natalya Defeat Jax & Baszler on Raw, Jax Dumps Reginald, Reginald Wins 24/7 Title!

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka defeated former champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. After the match, Nia Jax headbutted Reginald, s[...] Jul 19 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka defeated former champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. After the match, Nia Jax headbutted Reginald, s[...]

Raw Women's Championship Match Announced for Tonight's Raw

It has been announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Women's Championship Match, as new champion Charlotte Flair will defend against former champion Rhea Riple[...] Jul 19 - It has been announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Women's Championship Match, as new champion Charlotte Flair will defend against former champion Rhea Riple[...]

Jaxson Ryker Defeats Elias in Symphony of Destruction Match on Raw

Jaxson Ryker and Elias competed in a very entertaining and hard-hitting Symphony of Destruction Match on tonight's episode of Raw. Ryker defeated Elias after giving him a Superplex outside of the[...] Jul 19 - Jaxson Ryker and Elias competed in a very entertaining and hard-hitting Symphony of Destruction Match on tonight's episode of Raw. Ryker defeated Elias after giving him a Superplex outside of the[...]

Matt Riddle & The Viking Raiders Defeat John Morrison, A.J. Styles & Omos on Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's Raw, Matt Riddle and The Viking Raiders defeated John Morrison and Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Now that is what yo[...] Jul 19 - In the opening bout of tonight's Raw, Matt Riddle and The Viking Raiders defeated John Morrison and Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Now that is what yo[...]

John Cena Issues a Challenge to Roman Reigns for Universal Title at SummerSlam

16-time WWE World Champion John Cena kicked off tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. The WWE legend officially issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the upcoming&[...] Jul 19 - 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena kicked off tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. The WWE legend officially issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the upcoming&[...]

Todd Pettengill Recalls Heated Exchange With Owen Hart At King Of The Ring 1994

Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill was a guest recently on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, during which he touched upon an exchange he had with Owen Hart during and after the 1994 King of the[...] Jul 19 - Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill was a guest recently on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, during which he touched upon an exchange he had with Owen Hart during and after the 1994 King of the[...]

WWE Superstar Has Been Quietly Moved To SmackDown

WWE has made a roster move. In a report from PWInsider, they reveal Naomi was quietly moved from RAW to SmackDown. Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso so there is speculation it was done for this reason, [...] Jul 19 - WWE has made a roster move. In a report from PWInsider, they reveal Naomi was quietly moved from RAW to SmackDown. Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso so there is speculation it was done for this reason, [...]

Ivar Speaks About Last Year's Neck Injury

In a post on Twitter following The Viking Raiders loss to AJ Styles and Omos, Ivar wrote about his neck injury he suffered last year. “There are many ways to measure success. Last night we lo[...] Jul 19 - In a post on Twitter following The Viking Raiders loss to AJ Styles and Omos, Ivar wrote about his neck injury he suffered last year. “There are many ways to measure success. Last night we lo[...]

Kalisto Reveals Scrapped Plans For LWO Revival

Former WWE Superstar and Lucha House Party member Kalisto has stated in an interview with Lucha Libre Online that he overheard plans to bring back the Latino World Order. For those who aren't aware, [...] Jul 19 - Former WWE Superstar and Lucha House Party member Kalisto has stated in an interview with Lucha Libre Online that he overheard plans to bring back the Latino World Order. For those who aren't aware, [...]

Momentum In WWE Reportedly Boosted Heading Into SummerSlam 2021

WWE officials have had their momentum boosted with their recent return to the road as they head toward SummerSlam 2021. Inside source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the company feels like[...] Jul 19 - WWE officials have had their momentum boosted with their recent return to the road as they head toward SummerSlam 2021. Inside source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the company feels like[...]

Linda McMahon Filmed In At Money In The Bank In Touching Moment With WWE Fan

On Sunday the WWE Money in the Bank 2021 pay-per-view took place from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with a number of fantastic matches and the return of the biggest superstar of his era...John C[...] Jul 19 - On Sunday the WWE Money in the Bank 2021 pay-per-view took place from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with a number of fantastic matches and the return of the biggest superstar of his era...John C[...]

Update On Thunder Rosa and IMPACT Wrestling

Thunder Rosa is reportedly not making any more IMPACT Wrestling appearances anytime soon following her appearance during Saturday's Slammiversary pay-per-view. Fightful Select reports that Rosa has n[...] Jul 19 - Thunder Rosa is reportedly not making any more IMPACT Wrestling appearances anytime soon following her appearance during Saturday's Slammiversary pay-per-view. Fightful Select reports that Rosa has n[...]

Complete IMPACT Wrestling SPOILERS - Taped 7/18

On July 18th, IMPACT Wrestling taped Night One of their television tapings, which were recorded at the Skyway Studios in Nashville. IMPACT on AXS TV: - Chris Bey def. Rohit Raju- IMPACT Knockouts Ta[...] Jul 19 - On July 18th, IMPACT Wrestling taped Night One of their television tapings, which were recorded at the Skyway Studios in Nashville. IMPACT on AXS TV: - Chris Bey def. Rohit Raju- IMPACT Knockouts Ta[...]

IMPACT Taping SPOILERS: AEW Star Appears, Legendary WCW Valet Returns To The Ring

IMPACT wrestling taped their latest set of televisions tapings on Sunday hot of the heels of their Slammiversary pay-per-view. The tapings were filmed at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. [...] Jul 19 - IMPACT wrestling taped their latest set of televisions tapings on Sunday hot of the heels of their Slammiversary pay-per-view. The tapings were filmed at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. [...]

WWE & Tiktok Launch SummerSlam Ring Announcer Search

WWE issued the following: WWE® & TIKTOK LAUNCH SUMMERSLAM® RING ANNOUNCER SEARCH STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2021 – Beginning today, WWE (NYSE: WWE) will launch a search for its[...] Jul 19 - WWE issued the following: WWE® & TIKTOK LAUNCH SUMMERSLAM® RING ANNOUNCER SEARCH STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2021 – Beginning today, WWE (NYSE: WWE) will launch a search for its[...]

Update On John Cena Returning To WWE

John Cena made his return to WWE television during Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event after Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Edge in the main event. Cena came[...] Jul 19 - John Cena made his return to WWE television during Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event after Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Edge in the main event. Cena came[...]