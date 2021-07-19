John Cena Issues a Challenge to Roman Reigns for Universal Title at SummerSlam
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 19, 2021
16-time WWE World Champion John Cena kicked off tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw. The WWE legend officially issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.
