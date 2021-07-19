WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Todd Pettengill Recalls Heated Exchange With Owen Hart At King Of The Ring 1994

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2021

Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill was a guest recently on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, during which he touched upon an exchange he had with Owen Hart during and after the 1994 King of the Ring coronation ceremony.

Pettengill reflected on things getting heated with Owen over him getting too physical with him, but also also revealed Owen gave a nice apology after.

“Things got a little heated at the King of the Ring coronation with me and Owen. I’m a little foggy with it now, but I remember, there’s usually an Unwritten rule that you don’t put your hands on the announcer, at least there was then. There was some back and forth and then I think he had me kneel. I did it, you know, but he pushed me pretty good. Afterward, I let it all go because when you’re on oh, what are you going to do? What am I going to say, ‘Don’t touch me?’ You can’t be that way. Afterward, I went up to him and I said, ‘Look, I don’t appreciate it. Don’t touch me again, please. He could not have been more apologetic. ‘I’m sorry. I was in the heat of the moment. I’ll never do that again.’ You try to avoid [those moments] but he was, again, one of the greats, man. He could put over any storyline. He was just amazing.”

Source: fightful.com
Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill was a guest recently on the That 90's Wrestling Podcast, during which he touched upon an exchange he had wi[...]
