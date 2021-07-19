WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Superstar Has Been Quietly Moved To SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2021
WWE has made a roster move.
In a report from
PWInsider, they reveal Naomi was quietly moved from RAW to SmackDown.
Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso so there is speculation it was done for this reason, as they tend to keep couples together while they travel on the road.
Naomi has been on the RAW brand since last October.
