Ivar Speaks About Last Year's Neck Injury

In a post on Twitter following The Viking Raiders loss to AJ Styles and Omos, Ivar wrote about his neck injury he suffered last year.
“There are many ways to measure success. Last night we lost the match…in September of 2020, we didn’t know if I would ever be able to step thru the ropes again and live this dream. On a historic night, alongside my best friend, we performed in front of the WWE Universe and gave it our all. I am incredibly proud of what Erik and I accomplished last night and am forever grateful for the love and support from the WWE Universe. To be able to share that moment with my best friend and all of the fans once again is the greatest success. Thank you WWE Universe!….that being said, we still coming for those titles!”
Jul 19 - Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill was a guest recently on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, during which he touched upon an exchange he had with Owen Hart during and after the 1994 King of the[...]
Jul 19
WWE Superstar Has Been Quietly Moved To SmackDown WWE has made a roster move. In a report from PWInsider, they reveal Naomi was quietly moved from RAW to SmackDown. Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso so there is speculation it was done for this reason, [...]
Jul 19
Jul 19
Kalisto Reveals Scrapped Plans For LWO Revival Former WWE Superstar and Lucha House Party member Kalisto has stated in an interview with Lucha Libre Online that he overheard plans to bring back the Latino World Order. For those who aren't aware, [...]
Jul 19 - WWE officials have had their momentum boosted with their recent return to the road as they head toward SummerSlam 2021. Inside source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the company feels like[...]
Jul 19 - On Sunday the WWE Money in the Bank 2021 pay-per-view took place from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with a number of fantastic matches and the return of the biggest superstar of his era...John C[...]
Jul 19
Update On Thunder Rosa and IMPACT Wrestling Thunder Rosa is reportedly not making any more IMPACT Wrestling appearances anytime soon following her appearance during Saturday's Slammiversary pay-per-view. Fightful Select reports that Rosa has n[...]
Jul 19
Complete IMPACT Wrestling SPOILERS - Taped 7/18 On July 18th, IMPACT Wrestling taped Night One of their television tapings, which were recorded at the Skyway Studios in Nashville. IMPACT on AXS TV: - Chris Bey def. Rohit Raju- IMPACT Knockouts Ta[...]
Jul 19 - WWE issued the following: WWE® & TIKTOK LAUNCH SUMMERSLAM® RING ANNOUNCER SEARCH STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2021 – Beginning today, WWE (NYSE: WWE) will launch a search for its[...]
Jul 19
Update On John Cena Returning To WWE John Cena made his return to WWE television during Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event after Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Edge in the main event. Cena came[...]
Jul 18 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a stellar main event [...]
Jul 18 - Big E picked up the biggest win of his WWE career tonight, as he successfully captured the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. As fans are well aware, this means that Big E has a World Championship opp[...]
Jul 18 - Charlotte Flair has once again captured championship gold in WWE. After a hard-hitting and competitive bout against "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley, Charlotte was able to force Ripley into submission with[...]
Jul 18 - Bobby Lashley's reign of dominance continued at tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, as he successfully retained his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston, a former WWE Champion in his[...]
Jul 18 - At tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos successfully retained their titles against former champions The Viking Raiders. HOW?!?!#MITB @[...]
Jul 18 - WWE Money In The Bank is currently airing a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7:00 pm ET. The stream will feature, The Usos get a shot at Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio and the Sm[...]
Jul 18 - For weeks now we have been reporting about possible big surprises for when WWE returns to the road and they are no doubt coming very soon. Last week a number of sources indicated that the Money In Th[...]
Jul 18 - WWE's first pay-per-view inside an arena with live fans in over a year goes down tonight in Fort Worth, Texas. Money In The Bank will kick off at 8p ET / 7p CT with the first look at the stage setup [...]
Jul 18 - Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view concluded with a shocking appearance from NJPW star and leader of the Bullet Club Jay White who started IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega down as the show [...]