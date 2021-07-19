Momentum In WWE Reportedly Boosted Heading Into SummerSlam 2021

WWE officials have had their momentum boosted with their recent return to the road as they head toward SummerSlam 2021.

Inside source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the company feels like "they can absolutely keep the energy and momentum" created this weekend leading up to SummerSlam.

The tweet added, "If they can, we are looking at an all time PPV event come August 21. Time will tell"

SummerSlam is set for Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.