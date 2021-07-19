Linda McMahon Filmed In At Money In The Bank In Touching Moment With WWE Fan

On Sunday the WWE Money in the Bank 2021 pay-per-view took place from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with a number of fantastic matches and the return of the biggest superstar of his era...John Cena!

Witnessing the action at ringside was former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon who was filmed in a touching moment, allowing a fan to get closer to ringside to film Cena's big return on his phone. She could be seen telling security it was okay to allow the fan closer.

Check out the footage below.