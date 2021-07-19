WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Complete IMPACT Wrestling SPOILERS - Taped 7/18
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2021
On July 18th, IMPACT Wrestling taped Night One of their television tapings, which were recorded at the Skyway Studios in Nashville.
IMPACT on AXS TV:
- Chris Bey def. Rohit Raju - IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Decay(c) def. Fire N’ Flava - FinJuice def. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona & Jake Something def. Tenille Dashwood, Sam Beale & Brian Myers - Rich Swann & Willie Mack def. Violent By Design - Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering def. Fire N’ Flava - The Good Brothers def. Jay White & Chris Bey - David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Fallah Bahh & No Way def. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera - Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian def. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson
IMPACT Homecoming Tapings
- IMPACT X-Division Championship: Josh Alexander (c) def. Black Taurus - IMPACT Homecoming Tournament First Round: Deonna Purrazzo & The Drama King def. Alisha Edwards & Hernandez - IMPACT Homecoming Tournament First Round: Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona def. The Pump Family - IMPACT Homecoming Tournament First Round: Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering def. Brian Myers & Missy Hyatt - IMPACT Homecoming Tournament First Round: Decay defeated Fallah Flava