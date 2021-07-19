Complete IMPACT Wrestling SPOILERS - Taped 7/18

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

- IMPACT X-Division Championship: Josh Alexander (c) def. Black Taurus - IMPACT Homecoming Tournament First Round: Deonna Purrazzo & The Drama King def. Alisha Edwards & Hernandez - IMPACT Homecoming Tournament First Round: Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona def. The Pump Family - IMPACT Homecoming Tournament First Round: Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering def. Brian Myers & Missy Hyatt - IMPACT Homecoming Tournament First Round: Decay defeated Fallah Flava

- Chris Bey def. Rohit Raju - IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Decay(c) def. Fire N’ Flava - FinJuice def. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona & Jake Something def. Tenille Dashwood, Sam Beale & Brian Myers - Rich Swann & Willie Mack def. Violent By Design - Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering def. Fire N’ Flava - The Good Brothers def. Jay White & Chris Bey - David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Fallah Bahh & No Way def. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera - Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian def. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson

On July 18th, IMPACT Wrestling taped Night One of their television tapings, which were recorded at the Skyway Studios in Nashville.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Todd Pettengill Recalls Heated Exchange With Owen Hart At King Of The Ring 1994

Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill was a guest recently on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, during which he touched upon an exchange he had wi[...] Jul 19 - Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill was a guest recently on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, during which he touched upon an exchange he had wi[...]

WWE Superstar Has Been Quietly Moved To SmackDown

WWE has made a roster move. In a report from PWInsider, they reveal Naomi was quietly moved from RAW to SmackDown. Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso so [...] Jul 19 - WWE has made a roster move. In a report from PWInsider, they reveal Naomi was quietly moved from RAW to SmackDown. Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso so [...]

Ivar Speaks About Last Year's Neck Injury

In a post on Twitter following The Viking Raiders loss to AJ Styles and Omos, Ivar wrote about his neck injury he suffered last year. “There [...] Jul 19 - In a post on Twitter following The Viking Raiders loss to AJ Styles and Omos, Ivar wrote about his neck injury he suffered last year. “There [...]

Kalisto Reveals Scrapped Plans For LWO Revival

Former WWE Superstar and Lucha House Party member Kalisto has stated in an interview with Lucha Libre Online that he overheard plans to bring back the[...] Jul 19 - Former WWE Superstar and Lucha House Party member Kalisto has stated in an interview with Lucha Libre Online that he overheard plans to bring back the[...]

Momentum In WWE Reportedly Boosted Heading Into SummerSlam 2021

WWE officials have had their momentum boosted with their recent return to the road as they head toward SummerSlam 2021. Inside source @WrestleVotes i[...] Jul 19 - WWE officials have had their momentum boosted with their recent return to the road as they head toward SummerSlam 2021. Inside source @WrestleVotes i[...]

Linda McMahon Filmed In At Money In The Bank In Touching Moment With WWE Fan

On Sunday the WWE Money in the Bank 2021 pay-per-view took place from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with a number of fantastic matches and the r[...] Jul 19 - On Sunday the WWE Money in the Bank 2021 pay-per-view took place from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with a number of fantastic matches and the r[...]

Update On Thunder Rosa and IMPACT Wrestling

Thunder Rosa is reportedly not making any more IMPACT Wrestling appearances anytime soon following her appearance during Saturday's Slammiversary pay-[...] Jul 19 - Thunder Rosa is reportedly not making any more IMPACT Wrestling appearances anytime soon following her appearance during Saturday's Slammiversary pay-[...]

Complete IMPACT Wrestling SPOILERS - Taped 7/18

On July 18th, IMPACT Wrestling taped Night One of their television tapings, which were recorded at the Skyway Studios in Nashville. IMPACT on AXS TV:[...] Jul 19 - On July 18th, IMPACT Wrestling taped Night One of their television tapings, which were recorded at the Skyway Studios in Nashville. IMPACT on AXS TV:[...]

IMPACT Taping SPOILERS: AEW Star Appears, Legendary WCW Valet Returns To The Ring

IMPACT wrestling taped their latest set of televisions tapings on Sunday hot of the heels of their Slammiversary pay-per-view. The tapings were filme[...] Jul 19 - IMPACT wrestling taped their latest set of televisions tapings on Sunday hot of the heels of their Slammiversary pay-per-view. The tapings were filme[...]

WWE & Tiktok Launch SummerSlam Ring Announcer Search

WWE issued the following: WWE® & TIKTOK LAUNCH SUMMERSLAM® RING ANNOUNCER SEARCH STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2021 – Beginning t[...] Jul 19 - WWE issued the following: WWE® & TIKTOK LAUNCH SUMMERSLAM® RING ANNOUNCER SEARCH STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2021 – Beginning t[...]

Update On John Cena Returning To WWE

John Cena made his return to WWE television during Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event after Roman Reigns retained the Universal Champ[...] Jul 19 - John Cena made his return to WWE television during Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event after Roman Reigns retained the Universal Champ[...]

WWE Announces that John Cena Will Kick Off Tonight's Raw in Dallas, Texas

After making his WWE return at Sunday's night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is scheduled to open th[...] Jul 19 - After making his WWE return at Sunday's night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is scheduled to open th[...]

WATCH: John Cena Addresses the Live Crowd in Fort Worth, Texas After MITB Goes Off Air

As previously reported, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena made his return to WWE programming at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sun[...] Jul 19 - As previously reported, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena made his return to WWE programming at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sun[...]

John Cena Returns to WWE at MITB After Roman Reigns Defeats Edge to Retain Universal Championship

In the main event of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title again[...] Jul 18 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title again[...]

Big E Captures the Men's Money in the Bank Briefcase!

Big E picked up the biggest win of his WWE career tonight, as he successfully captured the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. As fans are well aware, [...] Jul 18 - Big E picked up the biggest win of his WWE career tonight, as he successfully captured the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. As fans are well aware, [...]

Charlotte Flair Defeats Rhea Ripley for Raw Women's Championship at MITB

Charlotte Flair has once again captured championship gold in WWE. After a hard-hitting and competitive bout against "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley, Charl[...] Jul 18 - Charlotte Flair has once again captured championship gold in WWE. After a hard-hitting and competitive bout against "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley, Charl[...]

Bobby Lashley Retains the WWE Championship Against Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank

Bobby Lashley's reign of dominance continued at tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, as he successfully retained his WWE Championship a[...] Jul 18 - Bobby Lashley's reign of dominance continued at tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, as he successfully retained his WWE Championship a[...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Retain the Raw Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank

At tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos successfully retained their titles against form[...] Jul 18 - At tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos successfully retained their titles against form[...]

The Usos Capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at MITB Kickoff Show

During tonight's WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff Show, Jimmy & Jey Uso defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to capture the SmackDown Tag Te[...] Jul 18 - During tonight's WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff Show, Jimmy & Jey Uso defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to capture the SmackDown Tag Te[...]

Nikki A.S.H. Captures the Women's Money in the Bank Contract!

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Nikki A.S.H. captured the Women's Money in the Bank contract! 😮[...] Jul 18 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Nikki A.S.H. captured the Women's Money in the Bank contract! 😮[...]

Becky Lynch Hints at a Possible Appearance at Tonight's MITB PPV

Becky Lynch has confirmed that she is at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank. She posted the following o[...] Jul 18 - Becky Lynch has confirmed that she is at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank. She posted the following o[...]

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 Live Stream - Kickoff Show

WWE Money In The Bank is currently airing a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7:00 pm ET. The stream will feature, The Usos get a shot[...] Jul 18 - WWE Money In The Bank is currently airing a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7:00 pm ET. The stream will feature, The Usos get a shot[...]

Latest News On Surprises Planned For Tonight's WWE Money In The Bank PPV

For weeks now we have been reporting about possible big surprises for when WWE returns to the road and they are no doubt coming very soon. Last week [...] Jul 18 - For weeks now we have been reporting about possible big surprises for when WWE returns to the road and they are no doubt coming very soon. Last week [...]

First-Look At Tonight's WWE Money In The Bank Stage Setup

WWE's first pay-per-view inside an arena with live fans in over a year goes down tonight in Fort Worth, Texas. Money In The Bank will kick off at 8p [...] Jul 18 - WWE's first pay-per-view inside an arena with live fans in over a year goes down tonight in Fort Worth, Texas. Money In The Bank will kick off at 8p [...]