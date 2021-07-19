IMPACT Taping SPOILERS: AEW Star Appears, Legendary WCW Valet Returns To The Ring

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

IMPACT wrestling taped their latest set of televisions tapings on Sunday hot of the heels of their Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The tapings were filmed at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

During the tapings, the legendary Missy Hyatt returned to the ring in her first match since 2004. She teamed up with Brian Myers in the Homecoming Tournament. She is best known for her appearances with World Championship Wrestling from 1987 to 1994 but has worked for all the major promotions at some stage.

They lost the match to Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering.

In addition, to this Frankie Kazarian appeared and attacked IMPACT and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. He last wrestled for IMPACT in 2014.