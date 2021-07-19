Update On John Cena Returning To WWE

John Cena made his return to WWE television during Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event after Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Edge in the main event.

Cena came out to a huge ovation and proceeded to stare down Reigns ahead of their much-rumored match at next month’s SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

In an update on John Cena's WWE status, Fightful Select reports that Cena is a free agent and will appear on both RAW and SmackDown going forward. It was announced this morning that John Cena will be appearing on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network.

The report also notes that Cena's filming commitments will not resume until after SummerSlam.