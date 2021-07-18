WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
John Cena Returns to WWE at MITB After Roman Reigns Defeats Edge to Retain Universal Championship
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 18, 2021
In the main event of tonight's WWE
Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a stellar main event bout.
After the match, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena made his long-awaited return to WWE programming, making it clear that he would like to challenge Reigns for the Universal Title.
