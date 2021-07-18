Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

More ALL MIGHTY than ever. @fightbobby is STILL your #WWEChampion ! #MITB pic.twitter.com/hqcmdYT9py

Bobby Lashley's reign of dominance continued at tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, as he successfully retained his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston, a former WWE Champion in his own right.

Charlotte Flair Defeats Rhea Ripley for Raw Women's Championship at MITB

Charlotte Flair has once again captured championship gold in WWE. After a hard-hitting and competitive bout against "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley, Charl[...] Jul 18 - Charlotte Flair has once again captured championship gold in WWE. After a hard-hitting and competitive bout against "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley, Charl[...]

Bobby Lashley Retains the WWE Championship Against Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank

Bobby Lashley's reign of dominance continued at tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, as he successfully retained his WWE Championship a[...] Jul 18 - Bobby Lashley's reign of dominance continued at tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, as he successfully retained his WWE Championship a[...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Retain the Raw Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank

At tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos successfully retained their titles against form[...] Jul 18 - At tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos successfully retained their titles against form[...]

The Usos Capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at MITB Kickoff Show

During tonight's WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff Show, Jimmy & Jey Uso defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to capture the SmackDown Tag Te[...] Jul 18 - During tonight's WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff Show, Jimmy & Jey Uso defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to capture the SmackDown Tag Te[...]

Nikki A.S.H. Captures the Women's Money in the Bank Contract!

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Nikki A.S.H. captured the Women's Money in the Bank contract! 😮[...] Jul 18 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Nikki A.S.H. captured the Women's Money in the Bank contract! 😮[...]

Becky Lynch Hints at a Possible Appearance at Tonight's MITB PPV

Becky Lynch has confirmed that she is at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank. She posted the following o[...] Jul 18 - Becky Lynch has confirmed that she is at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank. She posted the following o[...]

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 Live Stream - Kickoff Show

WWE Money In The Bank is currently airing a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7:00 pm ET. The stream will feature, The Usos get a shot[...] Jul 18 - WWE Money In The Bank is currently airing a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7:00 pm ET. The stream will feature, The Usos get a shot[...]

Latest News On Surprises Planned For Tonight's WWE Money In The Bank PPV

For weeks now we have been reporting about possible big surprises for when WWE returns to the road and they are no doubt coming very soon. Last week [...] Jul 18 - For weeks now we have been reporting about possible big surprises for when WWE returns to the road and they are no doubt coming very soon. Last week [...]

First-Look At Tonight's WWE Money In The Bank Stage Setup

WWE's first pay-per-view inside an arena with live fans in over a year goes down tonight in Fort Worth, Texas. Money In The Bank will kick off at 8p [...] Jul 18 - WWE's first pay-per-view inside an arena with live fans in over a year goes down tonight in Fort Worth, Texas. Money In The Bank will kick off at 8p [...]

Backstage Update On IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Cliffhanger Ending

Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view concluded with a shocking appearance from NJPW star and leader of the Bullet Club Jay White who started I[...] Jul 18 - Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view concluded with a shocking appearance from NJPW star and leader of the Bullet Club Jay White who started I[...]

WWE's The Bump Previews Tonight's Money In The Bank

WWE The Bump returned today for a special preview of tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and you can watch the stream below. “The crew ge[...] Jul 18 - WWE The Bump returned today for a special preview of tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and you can watch the stream below. “The crew ge[...]

Update On Chelsea Green’s Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

As seen during Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, Chelsea Green made her return to IMPACT Wrestl[...] Jul 18 - As seen during Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, Chelsea Green made her return to IMPACT Wrestl[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View

WWE Money in the Bank goes down tonight in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Below is the final announced card: WWE Universal Championship MatchRo[...] Jul 18 - WWE Money in the Bank goes down tonight in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Below is the final announced card: WWE Universal Championship MatchRo[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2021 Date & Location Announced

During Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view, the company aired an advertisement for the Bound for Glory 2021 PPV. It was revealed the event i[...] Jul 17 - During Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view, the company aired an advertisement for the Bound for Glory 2021 PPV. It was revealed the event i[...]

Kenny Omega Retains IMPACT Wrestling World Title, Jay White Appears At Slammiversary

IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega went up against Sami Callihan at IMPACT Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee [...] Jul 17 - IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega went up against Sami Callihan at IMPACT Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces 'Homecoming' Special Event

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their next event will be a homecoming and will feature a mixed tag team tournament to crown Homecoming King and Qu[...] Jul 17 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their next event will be a homecoming and will feature a mixed tag team tournament to crown Homecoming King and Qu[...]

Mickie James Returns At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

During Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, Mickie James made her return to the company and had a message for Knockouts Champion De[...] Jul 17 - During Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, Mickie James made her return to the company and had a message for Knockouts Champion De[...]

Thunder Rosa Revealed As Mystery Opponent At IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

Thunder Rosa was revealed as Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery opponent at Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary 2021. There was speculation it might be Chel[...] Jul 17 - Thunder Rosa was revealed as Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery opponent at Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary 2021. There was speculation it might be Chel[...]

The Good Brothers Win IMPACT World Tag Team Championships At Slammiversary 2021

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) are the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions having gone up against Violent By Design, Rich Swann and[...] Jul 17 - The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) are the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions having gone up against Violent By Design, Rich Swann and[...]

Former WWE Superstar Teased As Debuting With IMPACT Soon

During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, a vignette aired with someone painting "Long live the Drama King". Former WWE Superstar[...] Jul 17 - During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, a vignette aired with someone painting "Long live the Drama King". Former WWE Superstar[...]

Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose Shows Up At IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, former WWE Superstar No Way Jose made his debut with the promotion as the mystery ta[...] Jul 17 - During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, former WWE Superstar No Way Jose made his debut with the promotion as the mystery ta[...]

FinJuice Return At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was always going to deliver some big surprises. One big surprise tonight was New Japan Pro Wrestling’s FinJ[...] Jul 17 - IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was always going to deliver some big surprises. One big surprise tonight was New Japan Pro Wrestling’s FinJ[...]

Josh Alexander Retains X-Division Championship At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

Josh Alexander defended the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams duri[...] Jul 17 - Josh Alexander defended the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams duri[...]

Titles Change On IMPACT Slammiversary Pre-Show

Havok and Rosemary won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) during tonight’s IM[...] Jul 17 - Havok and Rosemary won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) during tonight’s IM[...]