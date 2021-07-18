The Usos Capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at MITB Kickoff Show
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 18, 2021
During tonight's WWE
Money in the Bank Kickoff Show, Jimmy & Jey Uso defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
The Usos are now seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions.
