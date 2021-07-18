Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The stream will feature, The Usos get a shot at Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio and the SmackDown tag team titles.

WWE Money In The Bank is currently airing a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7:00 pm ET.

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 Live Stream - Kickoff Show

Latest News On Surprises Planned For Tonight's WWE Money In The Bank PPV

For weeks now we have been reporting about possible big surprises for when WWE returns to the road and they are no doubt coming very soon. Last week [...] Jul 18 - For weeks now we have been reporting about possible big surprises for when WWE returns to the road and they are no doubt coming very soon. Last week [...]

First-Look At Tonight's WWE Money In The Bank Stage Setup

WWE's first pay-per-view inside an arena with live fans in over a year goes down tonight in Fort Worth, Texas. Money In The Bank will kick off at 8p [...] Jul 18 - WWE's first pay-per-view inside an arena with live fans in over a year goes down tonight in Fort Worth, Texas. Money In The Bank will kick off at 8p [...]

Backstage Update On IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Cliffhanger Ending

Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view concluded with a shocking appearance from NJPW star and leader of the Bullet Club Jay White who started I[...] Jul 18 - Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view concluded with a shocking appearance from NJPW star and leader of the Bullet Club Jay White who started I[...]

WWE's The Bump Previews Tonight's Money In The Bank

WWE The Bump returned today for a special preview of tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and you can watch the stream below. “The crew ge[...] Jul 18 - WWE The Bump returned today for a special preview of tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and you can watch the stream below. “The crew ge[...]

Update On Chelsea Green’s Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

As seen during Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, Chelsea Green made her return to IMPACT Wrestl[...] Jul 18 - As seen during Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, Chelsea Green made her return to IMPACT Wrestl[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View

WWE Money in the Bank goes down tonight in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Below is the final announced card: WWE Universal Championship MatchRo[...] Jul 18 - WWE Money in the Bank goes down tonight in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Below is the final announced card: WWE Universal Championship MatchRo[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2021 Date & Location Announced

During Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view, the company aired an advertisement for the Bound for Glory 2021 PPV. It was revealed the event i[...] Jul 17 - During Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view, the company aired an advertisement for the Bound for Glory 2021 PPV. It was revealed the event i[...]

Kenny Omega Retains IMPACT Wrestling World Title, Jay White Appears At Slammiversary

IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega went up against Sami Callihan at IMPACT Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee [...] Jul 17 - IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega went up against Sami Callihan at IMPACT Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces 'Homecoming' Special Event

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their next event will be a homecoming and will feature a mixed tag team tournament to crown Homecoming King and Qu[...] Jul 17 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their next event will be a homecoming and will feature a mixed tag team tournament to crown Homecoming King and Qu[...]

Mickie James Returns At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

During Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, Mickie James made her return to the company and had a message for Knockouts Champion De[...] Jul 17 - During Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, Mickie James made her return to the company and had a message for Knockouts Champion De[...]

Thunder Rosa Revealed As Mystery Opponent At IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

Thunder Rosa was revealed as Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery opponent at Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary 2021. There was speculation it might be Chel[...] Jul 17 - Thunder Rosa was revealed as Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery opponent at Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary 2021. There was speculation it might be Chel[...]

The Good Brothers Win IMPACT World Tag Team Championships At Slammiversary 2021

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) are the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions having gone up against Violent By Design, Rich Swann and[...] Jul 17 - The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) are the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions having gone up against Violent By Design, Rich Swann and[...]

Former WWE Superstar Teased As Debuting With IMPACT Soon

During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, a vignette aired with someone painting "Long live the Drama King". Former WWE Superstar[...] Jul 17 - During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, a vignette aired with someone painting "Long live the Drama King". Former WWE Superstar[...]

Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose Shows Up At IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, former WWE Superstar No Way Jose made his debut with the promotion as the mystery ta[...] Jul 17 - During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, former WWE Superstar No Way Jose made his debut with the promotion as the mystery ta[...]

FinJuice Return At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was always going to deliver some big surprises. One big surprise tonight was New Japan Pro Wrestling’s FinJ[...] Jul 17 - IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was always going to deliver some big surprises. One big surprise tonight was New Japan Pro Wrestling’s FinJ[...]

Josh Alexander Retains X-Division Championship At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

Josh Alexander defended the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams duri[...] Jul 17 - Josh Alexander defended the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams duri[...]

Titles Change On IMPACT Slammiversary Pre-Show

Havok and Rosemary won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) during tonight’s IM[...] Jul 17 - Havok and Rosemary won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) during tonight’s IM[...]

Chelsea Green Returns At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, Brian Myers, and Tenille Dashwoodwent up against Matt Cardona and a mystery partner.[...] Jul 17 - During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, Brian Myers, and Tenille Dashwoodwent up against Matt Cardona and a mystery partner.[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Pre-Show Now Streaming

Impact Wrestling has released the pre-show stream for tonight’s Slammiversary pre-show. Get ready for tonight's EPIC PPV extravaganza with this[...] Jul 17 - Impact Wrestling has released the pre-show stream for tonight’s Slammiversary pre-show. Get ready for tonight's EPIC PPV extravaganza with this[...]

WWE Streaming Deal With Hulu Is Almost Up

Brandon Thurston and Wrestlenomics are reporting WWE's broadcasting deal with streaming service Hulu which includes episodes of RAW, Smackdown, Main E[...] Jul 17 - Brandon Thurston and Wrestlenomics are reporting WWE's broadcasting deal with streaming service Hulu which includes episodes of RAW, Smackdown, Main E[...]

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Near To Selling Out

AEW’s first-ever stadium show is practically sold out. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York w[...] Jul 17 - AEW’s first-ever stadium show is practically sold out. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York w[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

The 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event will take place tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final announced card I[...] Jul 17 - The 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event will take place tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final announced card I[...]

Kota Ibushi Pulled From Upcoming NJPW Event

NJPW issued the following statement: Kota Ibushi to miss Ryugasaki card July 19Ibushi off July 19 card due to illness, has tested negative for COVID-[...] Jul 17 - NJPW issued the following statement: Kota Ibushi to miss Ryugasaki card July 19Ibushi off July 19 card due to illness, has tested negative for COVID-[...]