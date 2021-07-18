Latest News On Surprises Planned For Tonight's WWE Money In The Bank PPV

For weeks now we have been reporting about possible big surprises for when WWE returns to the road and they are no doubt coming very soon.

Last week a number of sources indicated that the Money In The Bank pay-per-view could witness a surprise or two.

Today on Twitter, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting that they have not heard anything about a surprise all weekend despite there being plans for one for a number of weeks.

The source notes that WWE could just be downplaying the whole thing to throw people and ended the tweet by saying, "idk, it’s not like this person can be seen or anything" which of course suggests the big surprise is the return of John Cena.

Another name rumored to return tonight is Becky Lynch who will reportedly be backstage for the event.

