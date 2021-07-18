Backstage Update On IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Cliffhanger Ending

Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view concluded with a shocking appearance from NJPW star and leader of the Bullet Club Jay White who started IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega down as the show went off the air.

After the live broadcast, there was a run-in from FinJuice, with those watching concerned the broadcast might have been cut short.

However, during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the ending was always planned to end suddenly like that with a cliffhanger to tease a bigger NJPW presence in IMPACT, as well as an unknown future for the Bullet Club.

Dave Meltzer felt the commentary team could have done better at selling the moment, but it went down according to plan.